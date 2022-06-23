“Lewis Hamilton sells NYC penthouse for $50 Million without even moving in” – Inside the Mercedes star’s impressive real estate empire

Lewis Hamilton has sold his incredible Tribeca penthouse for $49.5 million making it the biggest downtown sale of that year.

Back in 2017, the 37-year-old had bought the triplex penthouse for $43.9 million; which is located on 443 Greenwich Street in Tribeca.

A combination of three units, Penthouse H spans around 12,000 square feet with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half baths, and multiple terraces to view the beautiful New York City skyline.

The structure was built in 1883 as a book binding building. Today, it still retains some of its original charm of the 19th century.

In addition, the building offers shared amenities like a gym, playroom for kids, and various lounges and terraces, other luxe features include deep soaking tubs and fireplaces. More importantly, it is one of the city’s most exclusive luxury residences.

Lewis Hamilton has an insane real estate portfolio, owning places in London, Geneva, Monaco & more. But just 4 years after buying an NYC penthouse for $44 million, Hamilton has sold it for $49.5 million. The craziest part? He owns another $40M apartment just down the street 😂 pic.twitter.com/l7U6KMju7Q — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 8, 2021

The penthouse is described as “The crown jewel of the building, an enclave of exclusivity in the heart of Northwest Tribeca.” in the listing for the property.

This low-rise red brick building has had massive appeal to high-profile people who want to come and leave undisturbed by the public or paparazzi.

Justifying the celebrities this building has previously housed including The Weeknd, Harry Styles, Justin Timberlake, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Rebel Wilson.

Also read: When Lewis Hamilton defended Ferrari rival on social media after 2018 Japanese GP

Lewis Hamilton has an impressive $130 Million Real Estate Empire

It’s not the first time he’s listed the property. Back in 2019, he listed the exact penthouse for $57 million. Even if he has left 443 Greenwich behind him, Hamilton still owns real estate in Tribeca.

Located at 70 Vestry, another Tribeca residence popular with celebrities and business tycoons. He bought this house for $40.7 million the same year.

Hamilton also owns a residence in England, his home country. It is a stunning mansion in Kensington, West London which he purchased in 2017 for $31 million.

Along with New York and England, the Englishman also owns houses in Geneva in addition to his primary residence in Monaco, where he spends most of his time.

As the highest-paid Formula One driver in history, it comes as no surprise that he has one of the most extravagant real estate portfolios ever, owning some high-end properties spread throughout the globe

Also read: Helmut Marko predicted Vettel’s fifth championship win during 2017 season