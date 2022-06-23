“Sebastian Vettel will use this summer break to come back even stronger!” – Helmut Marko predicted Vettel’s fifth championship win during 2017 season

Red Bull’s advisor Helmut Marko backed Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel to win his fifth world championship at the 2017 season end.

Sebastian Vettel won four world championships during his time in Red Bull from 2010 to 2014. He was a crowd favourite to win the world championship after switching to Ferrari in 2015.

However, the situation radically changed as Mercedes’s pairing of Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg was too strong to beat.

Sebastian Vettel had a great start to the 2017 season as he won in Australia as well as in Bahrain. With two podium places already in his name, the German won the Monaco Grand Prix as well.

Helmut Marko’s poised Sebastian Vettel for the 2017 World Championship

The four-times led the world championship and were 14 points ahead of arch-rival Lewis Hamilton going into the Belgium Grand Prix.

Helmut Marko had assurance that Vettel will shine again and win the World Championship for the fifth time after working in Red Bull.

He stated: “I believe in Vettel because I know his mental strength and Ferrari has raised its game. Ferrari was clearly the stronger car in the first half of the season, and only due to various circumstances could they not materialize all their chances.”

Vettel lost the world championship to Lewis Hamilton

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner believed that Vettel had all that it takes to win the championship due to his mentality. His companion Marko also agreed with this statement.

Marko recalls Vettel’s stint with Red Bull as one of the biggest motivating factors. He stated: “We have been 60 points behind before the summer break and still won the title with him. Hence, Vettel will use this summer break to come back even stronger. That’s how I know him.”

Unfortunately, things would not go as planned for the German. He lost the world title to Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton finishing 46 points behind him in the second position.

A thread on Sebastian Vettel’s best moments during the 2017 season: pic.twitter.com/TmZZNL7vm7 — itsmarlonlol (@investedpuppy47) January 1, 2022

