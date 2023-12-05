Did Monster Energy Discontinue Their $10 Million Sponsorship With Lewis Hamilton?

Mercedes have had a longstanding partnership with Monster Energy for the past 14 years. Since Lewis Hamilton has been a driver for the team for most of this while, he too has partnered with the American brand. However, with Monster Energy now partnering with Mercedes’ rivals McLaren, the question is whether the energy drinks company will now also discontinue their $10 million sponsorship deal with Hamilton or not. A report from Autosport reveals that although Monster Energy has changed their allegiances from Mercedes to McLaren, it will not have any effect on Hamilton’s deal with the company.

It was just the start of this year when Monster Energy partnered with Hamilton for their zero-sugar version signature energy drink. While Mercedes began their partnership with Monster Energy all the way back in 2010, Hamilton joined forces with the brand only in 2017.

The report from Autosport adds that Monster Energy will continue their partnership with Hamilton for their zero-sugar energy drink despite the Briton continuing to be a Mercedes driver. At the time, Hamilton signed his deal with the American brand, it was simply labeled as a long-term partnership.

Hence, it remains uncertain for how long will Lewis Hamilton continue to partner with Monster Energy. Similarly, McLaren too revealed that they had announced a multi-year partnership with Monster Energy for 2024 and beyond. However, none of the two organizations gave any timeline for when their newly formed partnership will come to an end.

McLaren and Monster Energy excited about their new partnership

McLaren announced their partnership with Monster Energy by issuing a statement via their official website. The CEOs of both companies issued statements to express how delighted they were with this new collaboration.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said that he is looking forward to partnering with Monster Energy, with the hope that this collaboration will help generate new ideas to “engage and entertain” their fans. Meanwhile, Monster Energy’s CEO, Rodney Sacks, also gave a special mention to Mercedes and thanked them for the special partnership the two companies had for over a decade.

As quoted by autosport.com, Sacks said, “We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Mercedes Formula 1 team, and [motorsport boss] Toto Wolf in particular, for a partnership that has spanned well over a decade and seen us celebrate some wonderful success together. We wish the team well for their upcoming championship campaigns“.