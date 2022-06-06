“Lewis Hamilton showing off his gorgeous $1.2 million Ferrari LaFerrari” – Mercedes star makes glorious entry at Kevin Hart’s birthday party

Just a week away from the 2019 British GP, Lewis Hamilton flaunted his $1.2 million Ferrari LaFerrari at Kevin Hart’s birthday party.

Lewis Hamilton has a net worth of $285million which includes his incredible car collection. The Mercedes star has two Ferraris in his collection, one of which is a rare model.

At Kevin Hart’s birthday bash in 2019, the Briton showed off his gorgeous $1.2million Ferrari LaFerrari. Painted red with a matching red diffuser, Hamilton turned heads at his arrival.

Moreover, both the racing horses have almost the same specifications. Apart from the rare LaFerrari Aperta’s removable roof, both the Ferraris consist of a 6.3-litre V-12 engine. A pair of electric motors, and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Lewis Hamilton x Ferrari LaFerrari ❤️🤍 Lewis é um feliz proprietário de não uma, mas duas Ferrari LaFerrari! A vermelha é o modelo coupé que contém um V12 de 800cv + motores elétricos que resultam em 963cv 🤯 A branca é a LaFerrari Aperta, versão conversível do hipercarro! 😎 pic.twitter.com/8B2bfXAZJk — Lewis Hamilton News 🇧🇷 (@LH44NEWS) December 19, 2021

Interestingly, Hamilton is one of the 210 people in possession of a Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta which made its debut at the 2016 Paris auto show.

Lewis Hamilton gets his LaFerraris towed home

Hamilton is super mindful of how he keeps his Ferraris. The Briton gets them towed back home to keep their mileage down. He revealed that he has a tow truck on retainer in LA to come to pick up his cars.

In an interview, he said, “If I think I’ve had my excitement quota for the day I’ll ring him up and he’ll collect it from wherever I am.”

In 2018, Hamilton’s LaFerrari Aperta was spotted in Malibu as it was getting towed away. At that time the reason was not clear, but it could be that Hamilton got his car towed away himself.

