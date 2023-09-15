Lewis Hamilton Shuts the Door on Pleading Felipe Massa After Strange Request in $13,000,000 Legal Case

Felipe Massa is currently fighting a lonely battle in his quest for justice after he controversially lost the title to Lewis Hamilton back in 2008 by just one single point. Massa’s lawyers had contacted the Mercedes driver for support over the Brazilian’s $13,000,000 legal case but only received the cold shoulder from the Briton. Massa’s lawyers had made it clear that the former Ferrari driver had nothing against Hamilton but just wanted his support in the fight for justice.

Advertisement

“We have absolutely nothing against Hamilton. He is an important ambassador of sport and has always defended sporting integrity. He is an honorary Brazilian citizen and is very well-liked by Brazilians, so I hope he will support us,” read a statement from Massa’s lawyers.

Lewis Hamilton has no intention of supporting Felipe Massa

As Felipe Massa continues his fight for justice, Lewis Hamilton has repeatedly stated that he does not want to focus on the past. “I don’t think I’ve been approached by anyone. If that’s the direction Felipe wants to take, that’s his decision. I prefer not to focus on the past“, said the Mercedes driver (as quoted by motorsport.nextgen-auto.com).

Advertisement

The 38-year-old then explained that his current focus is only to help Mercedes return to the top. This is not the first time that Hamilton has maintained such a stance. In a previous interview as well, the Briton stated that he has a “really bad memory” and, as a result, does not remember too much of the past.

Even though Massa does not seem to have any support in his fight for justice, he is yet persistent on the same because he believes it is the right thing for him to do. The Brazilian explained how his fight for justice is for the betterment of the whole sport.

Massa wants to restore F1’s integrity

Since Felipe Massa lost the F1 title back in 2008 in the most controversial of circumstances, he believes that what took place back then was not “fair“. As a result, he has brought together a group of lawyers to seek justice not for himself but for everyone who are keen to restore the integrity of the sport.

In an interview with The Athletic earlier this year, Massa said, “How many people are big fans of Formula One, you know? And I am a big fan, as well. So I’m doing that because I think this is the correct thing to do for the integrity of the sport“.

Advertisement

Since an F1 rule means that Massa can no longer reclaim the title that he lost back in 2008 to Lewis Hamilton, the only thing that the Brazilian can now get is financial compensation. The 42-year-old will receive $13,000,000 if he wins the verdict.