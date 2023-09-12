Felipe Massa’s Lawyer Seeks Support from ‘Honorary Brazilian’ Lewis Hamilton Over $13,000,000 Lawsuit

Felipe Massa filed a lawsuit against the FIA and FOM for the consequences he faced, which led to him losing the world championship in 2008. Citing this, the Brazilian former driver asked for at least $13 million as compensation. Since Massa is still to receive any support on this, his lawyers are now seeking support from none other than Lewis Hamilton, as per FormulaPassion.

The lawyers here are banking on Hamilton as the seven-time world champion is a Brazilian citizen now and is known for his integrity. Furthermore, he is very much loved in Brazil by the Brazilians as a whole.

However, it is very strange that they are asking a favor from a person whose title they’re going to take away if Massa and his team win the case, as Hamilton won his first title in 2008.

Lawyers ask for Hamilton’s support amid difficulty

Bernardo Viana and his team of lawyers released a statement where they said that they have nothing against Hamilton and hold no grudges against him. They just want his support for Massa because the former is also an honorary Brazilian citizen.

The lawyers released a statement on this to Reuters. It read, “We have absolutely nothing against Hamilton. He is an important ambassador of sport and has always defended sporting integrity. He is an honorary Brazilian citizen and is very well-liked by Brazilians, so I hope he will support us.”

Nevertheless, the Mercedes driver also shared his take on it a few days back. As the case got increasingly popular with each passing day, Hamilton also had to share his thoughts on this.

Hamilton’s stance on Massa’s lawsuit

As the case began to turn heads, Lewis Hamilton was asked about his stance on it during multiple press conferences and interviews. However, he shared a very neutral take on the entire matter.

When asked about it, he said that he doesn’t remember what happened back in 2008 as it was many years ago. Furthermore, he also said that he loves and wants to live in the present, not the past.

All in all, the support for the lawsuit from Lewis Hamilton is unlikely to stand. This is because Massa is hardly expected to find any support from a person who is trying to take the title away.