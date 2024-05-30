Lewis Hamilton Spotted Flaunting ‘Perfect Divorce Ring’ Amidst His Separation From Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton’s relationship with Mercedes seems to have turned sour as he seemingly flaunted a “perfect divorce ring” recently. With Hamilton set to join Ferrari next year, several reports have claimed that the Silver Arrows are giving preference to George Russell and have sidelined the 39-year-old.

Such speculations have gained further steam after Stephen Webster’s official Instagram handle revealed that the seven-time champion recently wore a “divorce ring” to say “bye Mercedes, hello Ferrari”. The post adds that Hamilton was wearing a “Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll ring,” which is crafted in 18ct yellow gold.

While there is no doubt that Hamilton is one of the most fashionable drivers on the current F1 grid, he seems to be wearing this ring to share a symbolic message rather than just show off his glamor choices. This is because one of the rings he is wearing also has a horse in it, presumably to suggest his move to the Prancing Horse next season.

I think the blue ring with the prancing horse is the better contender for divorce ring ️ — Holly Lanier (@Holly_Lanier1) May 29, 2024

Hamilton announced his move to Ferrari even before the 2024 season began this year. Since his announcement perhaps came as a huge shock to Mercedes, his relationship seems to have deteriorated in the past few months with the team, and hence, they are perhaps heading for a sad “divorce”.

Lewis Hamilton would be hoping to join Ferrari soon

Lewis Hamilton grabbed all the headlines at the start of this year when he confirmed that he would be ending his decade-long relationship with Mercedes to join Ferrari next year. He seems to have made the right choice considering the stark contrast in which the two teams have begun their 2024 campaign.

Ferrari have been in the constant hunt for podiums this season and have also registered two wins after the first eight races. Carlos Sainz won a race in Australia this year while Charles Leclerc won the most recent Grand Prix in Monaco.

On the other hand, Mercedes have failed to register even a single podium so far this season. Moreover, the situation seems to be worse for Hamilton this season as he has admitted that he does not expect to out-qualify Mercedes teammate George Russell this year.

Soon after the 39-year-old made these remarks, many fans feared that his relationship with Mercedes has reached a point beyond repair now. It is for these reasons that Hamilton would be eager to join Ferrari soon.