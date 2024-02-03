Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Contract: Salary, Length, and Other Perks; Know Everything 7xWorld Champion Will Get at Maranello

Lewis Hamilton has made a shocking decision to leave Mercedes after 11 years and join Ferrari in 2025. This is arguably the biggest driver transfer in the history of the sport. But how did the Prancing Horse manage to poach a man who swore his allegiance to Mercedes, a team that helped him win six world titles?

How much will Lewis Hamilton earn at Ferrari?

Lewis Hamilton will climb back to the top of the list of highest-earning F1 drivers with a whopping $100 million salary at Ferrari. That figure includes earnings from sponsorship deals, image rights, and bonuses, as per Formu1a.uno. The contract will reportedly expire at the end of the 2025 season. But is that all it took for the seven-time world champion to jump ship?

Hamilton – the new Ferrari brand ambassador?

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes- the two names almost became synonymous in the F1 world in the last 11 years. Despite that, the management was reportedly against giving him an ambassadorial role. Ferrari Executive Chairman John Elkann found an opportunity there and is rumored to have offered Hamilton exactly that.

While this information is subject to confirmation, it would turn out to be a masterstroke, if true. The news of Hamilton’s Ferrari deal has already seen the automaker’s market cap surge by $7 billion. Banking on this relationship further only makes sense.

What happens to Hamilton’s passion project, Mission 44?

Lewis Hamilton has been an outspoken advocate for inclusivity in work and educational spaces. The 39-year-old has not shied away from taking even Formula 1 to the task and promoting gender and racial inclusivity.

He started a non-profit organization, Mission 44, in 2021 to further the initiative on other walks of life with an initial pledge of €20 million ($21.6 million). Hamilton reportedly pushed for Mission 44’s promotion in his negotiations with John Elkann.

The Ferrari boss has proposed to create a joint investment fund of €250 million ($270 million) for the initiative. Moreover, bonuses worth €20 million owed to Hamilton will also go to his different initiatives.

The sponsorship perks awaiting Lewis Hamilton

Being a Mercedes driver, Lewis Hamilton boasts quite the collection of the Silver Arrows’ supercars, including the rarest of the rare, AMG One. That privilege will pass on to Ferrari supercars once the F1 sensation moves base to Maranello. Take their current drivers, for instance.

Charles Leclerc is a proud owner of a Ferrari SF 90 Stradale, 488 Pista Spider, Roma, 812 Superfast, and the SF90. That’s right, the F1 car that won the Monegasque his first F1 race for the Prancing Horse. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz also has a Ferrari Roma and an 812 Competizione.

Another vice waiting to take over Hamilton is the charm of the Richard Mille luxury watches. The Briton, however, will have to give up his IWC privileges when he leaves Mercedes.

What Lewis Hamilton brings to the table?

While the $7 billion surge in market cap is enough to prove what Lewis Hamilton’s presence ensures, there’s more that he brings. One of Hamilton’s major sponsors, Monster Energy, ended its partnership with Mercedes towards the end of 2023 to join McLaren ahead of the 2024 season.

However, the brand decided to stay put with Hamilton as his personal sponsor. While the energy drink brand could continue to do that once he switches to Ferrari, there’s a chance they might emerge as one of Ferrari’s sponsors.

Other than a wide array of sponsors, Hamilton brings in millions of fans. Those numbers are likely to convert into merchandise sales.

Hence, it is safe to say that Hamilton’s move to Ferrari is one of the biggest driver transfers in the sport’s history. This is true not just in terms of money, but also the legacy of Formula 1.