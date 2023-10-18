Toto Wolff Warned of Repeating His Mistakes With George Russell and Lewis Hamilton by the One Man Who Knows Best

Tensions between Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell continue to increase as the last two races saw them go head to head. While in Japan, Hamilton and Russell squared off against each other to lose time against other cars in the race, Qatar saw them colliding in the first lap of the race, which led to Hamilton’s DNF. Given the same, former Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg warns team principal Toto Wolff of history repeating itself while speaking on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast.

Despite Hamilton going to Russell to apologize for what happened during the Qatar GP, there is no doubt about the growing hostilities between the two Mercedes drivers, who are only in their second season as teammates. As tensions grow between the two, fans and experts can’t help but be reminded of the fierce rivalry once shared by Rosberg and Hamilton, which should ring the alarm bells for Wolff.

Nico Rosberg wants Toto Wolff to get on top of the situation between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

With each passing race, the ‘animosity’ between Russell and Hamilton seems to be growing stronger. Wolff’s priority is a Mercedes resurgence, and he can’t achieve it if his drivers are not willing to cooperate with one another. The non-cooperation between the two was visible in the race in Suzuka, analyzing which Rosberg has a cautionary tale for Wolff (via Sky Sports F1 Podcast).

“I hope he’s [Toto Wolff] managing that carefully, cause you gotta be ahead of the curve there and not let things spiral.”

Rosberg added it was a difficult situation for Russell as well because he cannot continue being the ‘nice guy’ anymore. The former world champion advised Russell to keep the pressure on “internally” or else the team will continue to make the easy decisions, which might not be in favor of the 25-year-old.

The moment Rosberg and Hamilton’s rivalry reached its apex

Back in 2014, Rosberg had his eyes on retaining his Monaco GP title from a year ago. With a lap time of 1:15.989, Rosberg had a provisional pole in Q3. As the session went on, Rosberg lost control of his car, and after multiple failed attempts to get his car facing the right way, the yellow flags came out, due to which all other cars had to slow down on Turn 5. As a result, Hamilton failed to top his teammate’s time and had to settle with a P2 finish.

Things went from bad to worse during the feature race when both drivers pitted in the same lap as the safety car was out. Rosberg had the advantage over Hamilton in the pits and ended up winning the race. Neither driver congratulated each other or even shook hands during the podium ceremony. Hostilities would continue between the two drivers and would only die down when the German driver retired from the sport in 2016.