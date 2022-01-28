Lewis Hamilton spotted in LA with a fan for the first time since the Abu Dhabi GP

Lewis Hamilton has made his first public appearance talking to a fan in a store in LA since the Abu Dhabi GP.

Lewis Hamilton has been spotted with a fan in LA. With only a few weeks remaining to the start of the 2022 season, fans have been waiting to hear from Hamilton. He was seen in a casual outfit in a store in LA with a fan and a smile on his face. He also agreed to click a picture with the fan.

The fan who met him posted it on her social media handle which later got reposted by several fan pages. Before this, Hamilton’s last public appearance was in Brackley to bid Valtteri Bottas adieu.

Hamilton has maintained radio silence since the loss of drivers’ title at the Abu Dhabi GP. The seven-time world champion has raised speculations about whether or not he will return. As of now, there is no update on his return to the 2022 season.

I wonder when we’ll next hear from Lewis Hamilton… — Matt Gallagher (@MattyWTF1) January 27, 2022

Following the controversial Abi Dhabi GP, the FIA decided to conduct an inquiry into the race. FIA will declare the result on 18 March which is also the date for the first race of the 2022 season. This makes it important for the seven-time world champion to decide before the FIA gives out the result.

Lewis Hamilton should return

Many believe that Hamilton will return to the sport. Former world champion Jacques Villeneuve suggested that the Briton should return more aggressively and try to win his eighth championship. While McLaren boss Zac Brown said that he won’t be surprised if Hamilton decided to leave the sport.

GENTE🗣 e o Lewis, sim ele mesmo!! Lewis Hamilton apareceu tirando fotos com uma fã em LA 🥳 pic.twitter.com/gbd5pgIv3R — LHamilton F1BR🏁🇧🇷 (@LHamiltonF1BR) January 28, 2022

Brown thinks that F1 should not take Hamilton for granted. However, Toto Wolff said that the Briton is still not in a position to confirm whether or not he will return.

The battle for the title between Hamilton and Max Verstappen was one of the most intense contests ever. Verstappen held a 32-point lead over the seven-time world champion during the summer.

However, Hamilton soon bridged the gap between himself and his rival. Both the title contenders entered the final race of the season with equal points.

Since the lights out at the Abu Dhabi GP, the Briton maintained the lead and it seemed like he will win his record-breaking eighth world championship. But a controversial decision by the race director, Michael Masi, changed the entire course of the race.

Towards the end of the race, Nicholas Latifi crashed into the lap triggering the deployment of a safety car.

In the final lap, Masi changed his initial decision and allowed the cars between the title rivals to go past the safety car before the restart. As a result, Max Verstappen, who had pitted while the safety car was on the track came right behind his rival.

Lewis Hamilton had let go of the opportunity to change his tyres when he had the time. Taking advantage of the situation, the Dutchman comfortably flew past the seven-time world champion and won his maiden title.’

