Lewis Hamilton Stands in Ovation to Celebrate LeBron James’ Olympics Triumph

Team USA clinched another Gold medal during the finals of the basketball event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. A long-time LeBron James fan, Lewis Hamilton has now congratulated the 39-year-old via social media for his heroics on the court.

Team USA squared off against France for the basketball gold. It was a close contest till the very end as the USA edged the French out by just over ten points (98-87). Team USA topped their group comfortably but got the stiffest competition from Serbia in the semi-finals.

Hamilton came onto his Instagram account to commemorate James’ triumph. The seven-time champion reposted a picture uploaded by James and captioned it with the winner’s gold medal emoji.

Lewis Hamilton congratulates LeBron James for his Olympics triumph with Team USA. pic.twitter.com/SO0Szfwpq3 — Anirban Aly Mandal (@AnirbanF1) August 12, 2024

After this historic victory, James was entrusted with one of the most important tasks — to be Team USA’s flag-bearer for the closing ceremony. This meant he became the first US Basketball Men’s National team player to be bestowed with this privilege.

The affinity that Hamilton has for James is mutual. As it turns out, the LA Lakers star was at the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix, cheering the #44 driver on.

Hamilton and LeBron James share a protective bond

Both Hamilton and James have supported each other through their ups and downs in their respective sports from time to time. Most recently, James was embroiled in the “shut up and dribble” controversy.

The Lakers forward was disrespected by a journalist who asked him to shut up and dribble instead of speaking about politics. Hamilton had stood up in support of his friend. He said, “When I got [to F1], I was constantly confronted with individuals who said, ‘You can only be a racing driver,’ or like when someone said to LeBron, ‘Shut up and dribble.”

“On top of that, I’m a businessman, an entrepreneur. I have a lot of projects that I do outside of the sport. When I got here, I was constantly confronted with individuals who said you can only be a racing driver or like when someone said to LeBron,’Shut up and dribble’…1/2 pic.twitter.com/szT3mJdeZe — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) August 2, 2023

But Hamilton explained that these jibes have only fueled both of them to prove their haters wrong. They have not only reached the pinnacle of their respective sports but also widened their creative avenues.