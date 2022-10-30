Sergio Perez finds himself in tough spot for home win at Mexican GP after ‘pretty much blind’ qualifying

May 6, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico talks with the media during a press conference before their practice session for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez could not claim the pole position at his home during the Mexican GP qualifying. He blamed some electrical issues with his car for the total mess as he finished P4 behind the Mercedes.

Perez revealed that he was almost knocked out in Q1 and Q2 because he had no reference and no lap time. He was unable to figure out his brake balance throughout his qualifying run.

Main character energy 🌟 The home crowd are showing Checo a lot of love ❤️#MexicoGP #F1 @SChecoPerez pic.twitter.com/i0ES3WDzOI — Formula 1 (@F1) October 29, 2022

On top of that, a DRS fault also hindered his way to fighting for pole position in front of his home crowd. lacking the data he needed for his perfect qualifying, Perez explained that he felt pretty much blind during his runs.

Sergio Perez was out on the track before his rivals

Amid the cheers of his home crowd and rather than waiting for the track to evolve, Perez was seen taking his laps earlier than any of his rivals.

But this was not to garner attention from the fans instead the Mexican driver and his crew felt that there was nothing more to gain by delaying his runs on the circuit.

When asked if he did not even consider that the track might get faster as the session progressed, Perez explained that he and his crew believed that the margin was too small to expect therefore, they didn’t want to be out there in traffic.

What’s next for the Mexican driver?

Perez has been wanting to grab that home victory for a long time but he has always found himself in unfavourable situations.

As he enters the main race day of the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend, undoubtedly Perez will come to the track aiming for that victory as he starts the race from the second row.

His win at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez would make him the first Mexican to claim victory at the Mexican GP. Apart from that, he would also be able to create a lead over his P2 rival Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Perez believes that the first corner at the track is his best chance to make a strong move in the direction of victory because after that it gets a bit chaotic.

