Lewis Hamilton Talks About Starting a Family: “Right Now I Have Some Work To Do”

Lewis Hamilton will be over 40 years old by the time his Ferrari contract ends. However, he doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to start a family. As for his relationships, Hamilton was last linked with Shakira and Juliana Nalu. However, the rumors faded away with time. The Mercedes driver suggests that there are things that he needs to accomplish before starting a family.

Hamilton sat with the Sunday Times for an interview and discussed his family plans. He said, “One day. I wouldn’t be able to do what I do to the level that I do it today with that. One of my best friends has just had a kid and I’m seeing how manic it is. And my nieces and nephew are a handful.”

“There will be a time and a place for it, and I can’t wait for that part. But right now I have some work to do.”, he said.

The duties of an F1 driver are hectic and take the better part of 10 months during a year. With the ever-growing calendar, the PR events, the sponsorship events, and the traveling means that the drivers don’t have time for themselves. In such a situation, it becomes extremely difficult to give time and be focused on the family.

Apart from the F1 duties, Hamilton is an entrepreneur, singer, fashion enthusiast, and more. The Mercedes driver needs to take care of the Neat Burgers and Almave businesses too. He’s invited to all the high-profile fashion events and also spends a lot of time with himself composing music.

With so much going on, taking time out for family won’t be easy. Last year, Hamilton mentioned that he doesn’t have time for having children and hasn’t decided on whether he wants children or not. Given his current F1 schedule, he may only have time when he retires. But even that seems to be a distant possibility at the moment.

Hamilton’s Ferrari move indicates his retirement plans

Although Hamilton could’ve seen out his career at Mercedes and started a family, he wanted a new challenge and made the move to Ferrari. The seven-time champion signed a multi-year contract with the Scuderia which includes an ambassadorial role for Hamilton once he decides to quit racing.

Hamilton continues to feel young and healthy and there’s no reason for him to retire just yet. He said, “Honestly, right now I feel I’m healthier than I’ve ever been. I’m in such a good place, physically and mentally. My reaction times are still quicker than the young guys. I think I’m a better driver than I was at 22.”

The Brit stated that he’s still chasing the eighth championship. When asked if he’d retire after the eighth, Hamilton mentioned that he’s enjoying racing and won’t retire until that enjoyment is no longer there.