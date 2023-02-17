Lewis Hamilton Kids: 7xWorld Champion Speaks About His Desire of Raising a Family

Ever since arriving in Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton has been linked with some high-profile women working across the fashion and entertainment industry. However, none of his relationships has materialized into anything concrete.

At 38, Hamilton is still unmarried or far from having kids, as he is currently not in any official relationship. Many thought his last relationship that could turn into something long-lasting was with Nicole Scherzinger.

But the couple broke up in 2015. Since then, the Mercedes star hasn’t thought much about settling down. Therefore, Hamilton is as bachelor as he was when he first broke into the F1 scene.

Lewis Hamilton Kids: Mercedes star reveals why he doesn’t have kids

Someone doesn’t need to be married to have kids. Many high-profile celebrities raise a family without the societal obligation of marriage. But Hamilton hasn’t opted for that option too.

But talking about him having a family, Hamilton gave a strong reason for not having kids, which is highly linked to his Formula 1 career. Every F1 driver starting on the grid in 2023 is supposed to travel to 23 cities, and amidst such travelling, it’s hard to balance a personal life with such a hectic schedule.

“I’m a workaholic. I don’t have time for it,” the Mercedes driver said to the Times. “When you travel as much as I do, it’s hard to keep up a relationship, so I’m of the mindset that I’m not going to do that until I’ve stopped and no longer have to be so single-minded.”

However, Hamilton hasn’t shrugged off the idea of never having a family. He has admitted to the Times that he wants to have kids, but at the same time, he wants to be a present dad.

So, he claims that it would only be possible when there is someone special with whom he wants to have a family. Then he could also mull stepping back from his F1 career. Though right now, neither of the two seems to be happening.

His love as a parent reflects on his niece & nephew

While Hamilton doesn’t have kids, seeing his Instagram stories, it’s apparent that the Mercedes star loves his niece and nephew. The two are regularly spotted on his social handles, and he regularly updates how he spends time with them.

He spent his 2022 New Year with both of them when his brother Nicolas Hamilton revealed it through his Twitch stream. He also watches movies with them and, at times, even picks them up from their school.

The most adorable thing about them he has shared happened after his knighthood. Apparently, only those two address him as ‘Sir’. Rest, nobody from his friends and family has started calling him by the title the British crown gave him.

So, Hamilton can be classified as a father material, and he could one day raise his own kids. But as of now, he seems to be enjoying the current process of his life and the luxurious F1 career.

The Bounce Back

Mercedes on Wednesday released their livery for the 2023 season. The W14 appeared in black, but it was not for any solidarity stand, like last time. Instead, it’s a weight-saving strategy. Nevertheless, the workforce at Mercedes thinks positively about the car.

This year, after seeing a massive slump in 2022, the Silver Arrows aims to bounce back to the top. But it could be a struggle against the pace of Ferrari and Red Bull.

They reportedly have dealt with the fundamental aerodynamics issue posed by porpoising. It remains to be seen how those improvements would work against the last year’s championship leaders.

On Thursday, Mercedes had their filming day, and both drivers completed the 100km benchmark. The initial feedback by the two are hugely encouraging for the Brackley-based team before the season starts in less than two weeks.

