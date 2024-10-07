Lewis Hamilton Teams Up With Bramble to Promote ‘Healthy’ Vegan Diet for Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton dedicatedly switched to a vegan lifestyle back in 2017. His passion for a plant-based diet has also led him to turn his beloved pet bulldog, Roscoe, into a vegan. In a move to promote healthy living for animals, Hamilton has now teamed up with Bramble, a brand that provides 100% plant-based fresh food for dogs.

Hamilton shared his excitement for the partnership on Instagram, saying that Bramble meets his high standards for health and nutrition, and most importantly, Roscoe loves it.

“I’m excited to announce that Roscoe and I have teamed up with @bramblepets, the first 100% plant-based fresh food for dogs. Health is really important to me, and those same standards apply when it comes to Roscoe,” Hamilton wrote.

He went on to talk about the benefits of Bramble’s clean ingredients and the science behind the product, which is formulated by veterinary nutritionists. “His energy levels are higher, his coat is shinier, and his skin is healthier. It’s like he’s a puppy again. I hope your dogs love it as much as my boy Roscoe does,” he added.

Hamilton first transitioned Roscoe to a vegan diet in 2020, and he has been vocal about the changes he has seen in his pet’s health since then. According to the Briton, the switch to a plant-based diet helped improve some of the issues Roscoe faced, such as arthritis and respiratory problems.

“It’s like he’s returned to being a puppy… I am super happy with the result, and so is he,” the Mercedes star said as quoted by Gambero Rosso.

In the past, Hamilton has also spoken about the negative effects Roscoe’s non-vegan diet had on him. According to the seven-time champion, Roscoe suffered from breathing issues, which limited his ability to walk far, and joint pain that made his movement difficult.

Through his partnership with Bramble, Hamilton is aiming to promote a lifestyle that he believes brings health benefits not only to humans but also to animals like Roscoe.