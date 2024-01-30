Lewis Hamilton Tequila: Does Mercedes Star Drink His Own Non-Alcoholic Beverage?

Although Lewis Hamilton is primarily known for his accomplishments on the race track, he is famous for many more reasons. The 39-year-old is not only also an activist, but also an established businessman. The latest avenue that Hamilton has now entered is the tequila business. He introduced his non-alcoholic Tequila brand, Almave, last year at the Japanese Grand Prix. The question that now arises is whether he consumes the tequila of his own brand since it is non-alcoholic, and he himself does not consume alcohol.

Why did Lewis Hamilton introduce Almave and does he drink his own tequila?

Soon after Lewis Hamilton introduced Almave to the world, he gave an interview about one of the main reasons he introduced this non-alcoholic beverage. Other than his obvious interest in wanting to join the $395 million business of non-alcoholic beverages, the Briton was also keen to quit consuming alcohol himself.

He discussed the same in an interview with Vogue last year. When asked how he deals with the pressure of social situations, Hamilton replied,

“You have that one shot and are like, ‘Damn, why did I do that?’ When you get home. I was like, wow, that’s kind of crazy how I’m feeling pressured. And I realized, how can I be feeling pressure at 38? Imagine young 18 year olds“.

However, thanks to launching Almave, Hamilton revealed that he has not consumed alcohol for months. He said that he has no plans of consuming alcohol again as he has felt much better since he quit it. He feels he has been sleeping better and that quitting alcohol has also helped him have more clarity.

As for whether he consumes Almave, Hamilton did not give any definitive answer.

Hamilton’s Almave is for non-alcoholics but there is no compromise on flavor

In another interview, Lewis Hamilton explained how he introduced his Almave brand to cater to people who do not drink alcohol but still would not want to compromise on the flavor. While speaking to Robb Report, the Briton said that Almave uses all the raw materials that are used to produce alcoholic tequila.

However, his company skips the fermentation process that converts the liquid to alcohol. Since tequila is one of the most famous drinks in the world today, Hamilton believes that his new business venture can provide an alternative to all those who do not drink alcohol.

Hamilton founded Almave last year by joining forces with Casa Lumbre, the company that introduced Montelobos Mezcal and Alma Finca. His company’s non-alcoholic beverage costs $40.