Lewis Hamilton’s $39 Tequila Bottle Announcement Could Land Him in Trouble Because of FIA’s Laws

Lewis Hamilton is all set to venture into the tequila business with his non-alcoholic beverage that costs $39. He has named his latest drink, Almave, which will come in two variants. The Almave Ambar is a sipping drink, while Almave Blanco is a mixing liquid. While Hamilton has big plans to enter the tequila business, his latest announcement could land him in huge trouble with the FIA, whose laws oppose the unauthorized promotion.

Advertisement

According to robbreport.com, Almave is already available to purchase online. However, the spirit will only be given to retailers and bars sometime in 2024. The predominant reason why Hamilton may get into trouble with the FIA for his latest venture is that he is promoting a product without receiving the approval of the governing body.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_HenryMill/status/1717596009667117287?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

As per Henry Mill, the latest version of the FIA’s International Sporting Code added a new clause. As per this clause, the FIA will ban any promotion of products that they have not approved. While there is no certainty on whether Hamilton received permission for the same or not, it does make his intentions clear of wanting to have a diversified entrepreneurial portfolio.

What are some of Lewis Hamilton’s biggest investments?

One of Lewis Hamilton’s well-known business ventures is the vegan burger joint, ‘Neat Burger‘, he owns. The Briton runs this business with Hollywood actor Leonardo Di Caprio as his partner.

Earlier this year, Hamilton also diversified his portfolio into cinema as he became one of the producers for the upcoming F1 movie, starring Brad Pitt. Moreover, the 38-year-old also has investments in the sports media and entertainment business as he invested in TMRW Sports, a company established by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

That’s not it as Hamilton also has a minority stake in NFL team Denver Broncos. Now, with the Mercedes driver adding his tequila business, he is also expanding his entrepreneurial portfolio even further.

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton will be up against his good friend LeBron James, who also is in the tequila business and owns a brand named Lobos. However, the primary difference between the two companies is that Hamilton is selling a non-alcoholic beverage while James is selling alcoholic spirits.

The predominant reason why Hamilton did not want to sell alcoholic tequila is because he wanted to provide people with alternatives. In an interview with robbreport.com, the 38-year-old explained how his Almave drink is for those who “don’t want to drink alcohol but also don’t want to compromise on flavor” at the same time.