“Lewis Hamilton the reigning world champion” – Ted Kravitz’s Freudian slip on live TV; F1 fans say where’s the lie?

Ted Kravitz describes Lewis Hamilton as the reigning world champion on live TV taking F1 fans into a frenzy.

Lewis Hamilton has been dominating F1 for the better part of the last eight years and that probably caused the F1 expert, Ted Kravitz to describe him as the “reigning world champion.”

The Briton bagged six titles between 2014 and 2021 and one in 2008 bringing him to a total of seven titles. He equalled his achievements with Michael Schumacher on the all-time list.

The Briton holds the record for most wins(103), pole positions (103), and podium finishes (183). He is the only F1 driver to have more than 100 wins. With all these accolades in his bag, he was on the track to set his own record with eight world drivers in 2021.

However, he could not achieve the victory and lost out the title to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in a controversial Abu Dhabi GP.

While quite some time has passed since Hamilton’s winning streak came to an end and Verstappen was crowned as the champion for the first time, people somehow tend to forget how the 2021 season concluded.

Fans go crazy over Kravitz’s blunder for Lewis Hamilton

F1 fans think that Kravitz’s muscle memory jumped in and they went crazy that the F1 expert made this blunder online TV.

Ahead of the Miami GP weekend a lot of hilarious incidents have already taken place. But the latest one comes from Kravitz as he referred to Hamilton as the reigning world champion.

That wasn’t a slip up, ted has been one of the only people to actually show support for Hamilton on tv, and not succumb to the silence of F1 and SkySports. So yea that was not an accident, I rate ted man, one of the only ones who actually speak any sense — aedubsenal (@aeduub) May 6, 2022

Well, he is. The pretender wearing the #1 is not a real champ. Even Horner said Lewis is an 8x WDC — Mark Brown (@MarkBro44301612) May 7, 2022

Only Ted of sky knows who’s the true reigning champ — Mr Kevin Prior (@MrKevinPrior2) May 6, 2022

