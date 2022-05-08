F1

“Lewis Hamilton the reigning world champion” – Ted Kravitz’s Freudian slip on live TV; F1 fans say where’s the lie?

"Lewis Hamilton the reigning world champion" - Ted Kravitz's Freudian slip on live TV; F1 fans say where's the lie?
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
“Warriors need to trade Steph Curry for Russell Westbrook because of Jordan Poole”: NBA writer shocks Richard Jefferson and leads him to believe he’s using a Lakers burner account
Next Article
CSK vs DC Man of the Match today match: Who won Man of the Match in today's Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2022 match?
F1 Latest News
Kimi Raikkonen for once didn't try to be savage but ended up trolling Lewis Hamilton as he rubbed his wounds with salt after winning USGP.
“Did you win the championship?”- Kimi Raikkonen accidentally trolls Lewis Hamilton after winning USGP 2018

Kimi Raikkonen for once didn’t try to be savage but ended up trolling Lewis Hamilton…