“I’d Be Sacked Within 6 Minutes”: Ted Kravitz Tells Why He’s Seen No Career Progression in 20 Years

With over two decades of experience in covering F1 for several different broadcasters, Ted Kravitz is one of the sport’s top pitlane reporters. He is known for his hot takes and uncomfortable questions to drivers and team principals.

Despite getting embroiled in controversy on multiple occasions because of his opinions, the 51-year-old loves his job. This is why, as he said in a recent interview with former McLaren mechanic Marc Priestley, he has had ‘no career progression’.

“Mr. Kravitz why you have not had any career progression,” Kravitz hilariously told Priestley when probed about being in the same role for the past 20 years or so. The reason Priestley brought up this point is that Kravitz is likely to absolutely love his job and he has never really tried anything different.

Kravitz acknowledged that he does indeed love his current role as a pitlane reporter, but revealed that he has tried a few different roles. One of those is being a presenter. While does have doubts about not being good at it, Kravitz believes he is not the worst either. However, there is one role he believes he would be terrible at.

That is of a commentator. “I don’t want to be a commentator,” he said on the Pitlane Life Lessons podcast by Priestley. “I’d be terrible, I’d be sacked within six minutes. I would say something terrible about you know, [former McLaren engineer] Eric Boullier”.

He did, though, admit that if he were ever to leave F1 for another industry, he would want to get a role in aviation. The Sky Sports F1 reporter revealed that his aspiration is to become an air traffic controller for London’s Heathrow Airport.

Not many know this, but Kravitz is actually a trained pilot and does hold a Private Pilots Licence (PPL). Moreover, in an interview that he gave two years ago, the Briton also revealed that he never expected to make it to F1 and that he was keen on becoming a pilot.

“I never expected to be in F1,” he told the Daily Star Sport. “Growing up, I always wanted to be a pilot. I got into F1 watching Nigel Mansell as a kid. He switched me on to it. I started out life as a news and sports reporter on the radio. I moved sideways into the sport I love. It’s kind of like ‘what happened to that ambition to be a pilot, where’s that gone”.

However, considering how long Kravitz has now been a pitlane reporter and how good he has been at his role, it is unimaginable to think of him as a pilot. After all, it is since his university days that he has had experience as a presenter and a journalist.

Kravitz first worked as a journalist with CBS shortly after he graduated from the University of Exeter. However, his first role in F1 as a producer came in 1997 when he joined ITV’s team. He worked there till 2008, following which he joined the BBC.

His stint at BBC was the shortest as he only stayed there till 2011, following which he joined Sky Sports. Since then, Kravitz has stayed with this English broadcaster and become a household name. While his main role continues to be that of a pitlane reporter, he often spends time experimenting as well.

He is also one of the hosts of Sky Sports’ The F1 Show and has his own segment on the channel called Ted’s Notebook, where he brings fans all the latest news and gossip of the paddock, especially after a race. So, with Kravitz having worked in so many different roles, it would definitely be unfair to say that he has had no career progression.