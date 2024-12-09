mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton Unveils the 11-Year-Old Origin Story of ‘Hammertime’

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lewis Hamilton 44 (GBR), Mercedes AMG Petronas W15 during the Formula One Qatar Airways British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton 44 (GBR), Mercedes AMG Petronas W15 during the Formula One Qatar Airways British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone | Credits:
IMAGO / Every Second Media

Very few drivers have come close to etching a legacy in F1 such as Lewis Hamilton’s. The seven-time world champion created a dynasty with Mercedes since the turn of the turbo-hybrid era of the sport. Throughout that legendary partnership, the phrase ‘Hammertime’ has become synonymous with the #44 driver and his race engineer, Peter ‘Bono’ Bonnington.

Speaking to the media after his final race with the Silver Arrows at the 2024 Abu Dhabi GP, Hamilton retold the origin story of that iconic phrase. “I remember telling them back in 2013 — he [Bono] would tell me time to push and I said, ‘next time tell me its Hammertime’ and then he’s just never stopped,” he explained.

During Hamilton‘s heyday with the Brackley-based team, ‘Hammertime’ had become a classic. Every time that radio message was broadcast, the fans and drivers alike knew that there was no stopping the #44 driver.

And despite a tough season to endure in 2024, that catchphrase was heard one last time on Sunday in Abu Dhabi. As Hamilton was finishing up his first stint on the white-walled hard compound of tires, Bono came onto the radio to signal the Briton to push for one last time.

How Hammertime delivered Hamilton’s final Mercedes glory

Hamilton began the Grand Prix on a set of hard tires which was an alternate strategy to the rest of the grid. The team chose this because the Briton had been knocked out of Q1 on Saturday and they believed that the W15 had the pace to mount a comeback late in the race.

The #44 driver then went flat out on his in lap — inspired by Bono’s final calling of the iconic ‘Hammertime’ — and after his pitstop, he was on a charge on fresh mediums while the rest of the grid was on hards. He then went on to deliver a drive that was dubbed as a true champion’s drive by many in the paddock.

With only a handful of laps to go, the Briton pushed like a madman on his final stint with the Silver Arrows. It all came to pass on the very last lap of the race when Hamilton pulled a move around the outside of his teammate, George Russell to seal a P4 finish.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these