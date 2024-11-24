Lewis Hamilton Unveils What Max Verstappen Needs to Be ‘Favorite’ to Win the Title Against Him in 2025

Max Verstappen’s 2024 World Championship win will always hold a special place in his heart. That is because of the obstacles he had to overcome to make it four title wins in a row, driving what was largely the third-fastest car on the grid.

Verstappen had a good start to the campaign, winning seven out of the opening 10 races. But it was the latter half of the season where he started showing struggles with the RB20’shandling. The wide gulf he had built over his opponents was enough to keep him at the summit.

However, with the season-ending, all points will reset to zero ahead of the start of the 2025 campaign. Plus, Red Bull’s struggles are likely to continue which means it would be unlikely for Verstappen to enjoy that sort of cushion in 2025.

That is exactly what Lewis Hamilton believes will be key for the reigning champion. The Briton is awaiting his move to Ferrari and is eager to challenge Verstappen for the title with his new team. However, the #1 will no longer be the ‘favorite’ unless he can afford the luxury of losing as many times as he did in 2024.

In his interaction with the media post-Las Vegas GP, Hamilton was asked whether Verstappen would be beatable next year. The incumbent Mercedes driver replied, “It really depends (on) whether they have a second-and-a-half advantage at the first race again like they did this year.”

Hamilton’s confidence could also be the result of Ferrari’s ongoing form. Not only is the Prancing Horse in touching distance of beating McLaren to the constructors’ championship but it is also in the fray for race wins more often than not. If this momentum continues in 2025, Hamilton will surely be a challenger for the title.

Verstappen unsure if he can match Hamilton’s tally

With his fourth title in the bag, Verstappen has crossed the halfway mark on Hamilton and Michael Schumacher’s joint record of seven world championships. That poses the question: can the Red Bull ace surpass them? Verstappen is unsure and believes he would need momentum to get there.

“You need to have that momentum as well. You need to have the right team to be able to achieve that for a long period of time. It’s not something that I set out to do. Of course, if it happens, it happens,” Verstappen replied when asked if he was up to the task.

Whether Red Bull will enjoy the early advantage in 2025 as they did this year is a question for the future. But all indications point to the revival of yet another title fight between Hamilton and Verstappen. With Red Bull remaining competitive and Ferrari emerging as a force to be reckoned with, there’s a fierce title fight on the horizon.