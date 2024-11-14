Lewis Hamilton Urged to Follow Michael Schumacher’s Path to Win Over Tifosi: “Italians Fell in Love With Him”

Ferrari arguably has the most demanding fanbase in all of F1 — a luxury problem that comes with being the sport’s most successful team in history. So, for Lewis Hamilton to win them over, would be of extreme importance. Having spent his entire life in the UK, driving for teams based out of his home country, Hamilton will enter unchartered territory by representing the Maranello-based outfit, and Nate Saunders has asked him to do what Michael Schumacher did.

The ESPN journalist was addressing questions about Hamilton looking for properties in Modena, near the team’s headquarters. One thing he suggested would land Hamilton in the wrong books would be to buy a house just for the sake of it, and not spend any time there.

“Him just flying in and out of Maranello, I think there’d be a disconnect immediately,” Saunders said. Instead, he should immerse himself in Italian culture, something Schumacher did during his time with Ferrari.

The German driver, who won five titles with the Scuderia, made Italy his second home between 1996 and 2006. “He learned Italian, he spent a lot of time in Italy. He would even root for the Italian football team at World Cups — which was unheard of for a German to do,” he added. “The winning helped, but Italians just fell in love with him.”

Saunders also stated that the local Ferrari fans considered Schumacher one of their own, and Hamilton — to truly cement himself in Ferrari’s legacy — would eye a similar reception.

How has Hamilton prepared for Italy?

After jumping ship to Maranello, where Hamilton will live, remains an unknown. The seven-time world champion currently resides in Monaco and lives a very different lifestyle compared to Schumacher in his driving days.

Hamilton spends a lot of time in different cities around the world, whether it is for his business ventures, exploring new interests, or simply meeting new friends. But being a Ferrari driver would have to mean something different for Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton will NOT be living in or staying in Enzo Ferrari’s house at Fiorano ❌ Despite reports sparked by Italian media on Tuesday that stated Hamilton would be the first driver to have that privilege since Michael Schumacher. pic.twitter.com/zcbY8SSsZJ — The Race (@wearetherace) November 13, 2024

Arguably F1’s most recognizable outfit, Italians are very proud of Ferrari, and it is often considered to be the ‘National Team’, an honor no other team — not even Alpine from France — holds.

Hamilton admitted that he will start learning Italian, which, to be honest, is the bare minimum. However, his living arrangements remain unknown, especially after a rumor earlier this week suggested he would stay at Enzo Ferrari’s (the founder of the team) house — only for that rumor to be debunked.