Lewis Hamilton Uses the Image of Red Bull’s Demise to Motivate the People of Mercedes

In the last 14 years, only Red Bull and Mercedes have won the F1 championships. In this time, Red Bull have won six Constructors’ titles while Mercedes have won eight. The rivalry between the two teams was perhaps at its peak during the 2021 season. Since then, the Austrian team has taken a substantial lead over its arch-rival. However, just to keep the morale high at Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton recently tried to cover up the adversities with some banter against Red Bull.

Advertisement

Since the advent of the ground effect regulations in 2022, Mercedes have at times seemed clueless about their car concept, amid many other issues. They have watched Red Bull dominate the grid like they did during the turbo-hybrid era from 2014 to 2020.

After a winless 2023 season, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, and Mick Schumacher visited the team’s factories in Brackley and Brixworth for some year-end motivation. To boost the morale of the factory people, Hamilton used a potential image of the demise of Red Bull’s dominance.

Advertisement

In a video on the Mercedes F1 YouTube channel, Hamilton thanked the people at the factory for their contribution. He stated, “I am so grateful for all the development that goes on back here. You guys are the ones that keep us going. You are ones that are keeping us inspired and pushing us along.”

Amid all this, the seven-time champion also cited, “I know when we do get back there, I just think it’s going to feel so much greater to knock those guys at the top.” It is no secret how much both Red Bull and Mercedes relish their competition against each other. Therefore, Hamilton and his team are naturally desperate to knock off the Milton Keynes outfit from the top as soon as possible.

Toto Wolff has provided optimism to Lewis Hamilton and co despite recent struggles

Mercedes broke their 11-year streak of winning at least one race every season in 2023. Their last win came in 2022 when George Russell triumphed in Brazil. However, for Lewis Hamilton, it has been two years without a win. All this was courtesy of Red Bull’s relentless dominance.

It was the RB19’s class-apart performance that left the Silver Arrows no choice but to focus on the 2024 car development much earlier than expected. Mercedes knew that they may not be able to catch Red Bull this year, but may have a chance in 2024.

Advertisement

According to the Mirror, Toto Wolff has a theory on how with the maturing of the new regulations, they will turn a corner in terms of performance. He stated, “You have the laws of diminishing returns, your development or performance curve flattens – that is clear.”

Despite this, the Austrian boss knows that Mercedes is behind the curveball. He added, “Maybe our development curve is steeper because we are behind, but that is industrial theory.” The 51-year-old then praised how Red Bull’s engineering excellence got them such a mammoth advantage.

Thus, with Mercedes possessing similar intellectual and technical might, they can claw back the deficit with the right choices. While the top bosses at Brackley are aware of the steeper challenges they face, there is optimism for 2024.