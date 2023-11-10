Daniel Ricciardo Has a Bizarre Power to Make or Break a Lot of His Fellow Drivers - “They Wanna Know...”

Ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Daniel Ricciardo has revealed the bizarre power he holds over his fellow drivers’ fan following and crushes. The all-time favorite Australian driver appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live Show and stated how fans in America do not hesitate to tell him about their crush on him, or for that matter, their crush on other drivers.

Moreover, Ricciardo stated that while the fans tell him about their likeness towards another driver, they want to know his opinion about whether or not it is a good choice. Speaking at the live show, Ricciardo said, “I find now, they’re certainly not shy to say ‘oh, I have a crush on you,’ or they will let me know what driver they do have a crush on.”

Intrigued by this information, the show’s host asked the honey badger if the fans told him with the intention that Ricciardo would pass along the knowledge. The AlphaTauri driver responded, “Pretty much, and I think they want to know if that’s like a good choice or not.”

Daniel Ricciardo thinks he would drive faster if he could listen to music

During the races, the drivers are constantly connected to their pit wall for a smooth flow of information. The race engineer and the driver speak about the condition of their car, the race strategies, and the condition of their rivals.

This is an essential practice for the drivers and the teams as it helps the drivers reach the chequered flag as quickly as possible. However, Ricciardo thinks that he would drive faster if he could listen to music instead of constant radio communication with the race engineers. He added, “On the road, I’m very sensible.”

The conversation about the music began after a U2 band member, Bono, compared himself to ‘Daniel Ricciardo’ on vocals. Reacting to the video, Riccardo revealed that he was overwhelmed and felt like he was the one who should have been fanboying the band instead of vice versa.

Furthermore, the inaugural Las Vegas GP is set to be held between November 16 and 18.