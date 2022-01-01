“I just enjoy fighting with them”– Carlos Sainz names three drivers he loves competing against

Carlos Sainz names three drivers against whom he loves competing against, as he believes they are on a good level and manages to ‘keep it clean’.

Carlos Sainz has been in Formula 1 for a while and has climbed all the way from Toro Rosso to Ferrari. The Spaniard is regarded as one of the best drivers on the grid and has performed exceptionally in 2021.

On the other hand, Sainz sees competition in slightly younger drivers than him. And according to him, there are three drivers on the grid from that generation against whom he loves to compete.

“I just enjoy battling guys like Charles, Lando and George when he will get the Mercedes next year,” said the Spaniard. “It’s a generation of drivers that, even if I am not exactly the age they are, I just enjoy fighting with them.”

“I think they are on an excellent level, but in a way, they also manage to keep it clean on track and put together good battles. This year, if you look at the midfield and the way we have managed to behave ourselves and race, it’s been really positive.”

“Let’s see next year if we are all fighting for higher stakes if we can keep it that way, because personally I enjoy it a lot. But I feel capable of fighting anyone, for sure.”

Also read: Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz praises the high standards of the existing talent pool in Formula 1

Carlos Sainz wants the 2022 car to be like a rocket

With Ferrari working religiously on their 2022 F1 car, Sainz expects his car to be faster in the grid. The 2022 regulations will bring radical changes to the F1 cars, and Sainz says he will look after all the adaptations.

Our first glimpse at 2022… 👀 We can’t wait to see these cars out on track #essereFerrari 🔴 @Charles_Leclerc@Carlossainz55 pic.twitter.com/eAUtoK9m4d — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 1, 2022

“I’m asking the 2022 car to be easy to drive, to go like a rocket and for us to be at the top,” Sainz said. “The rest I put it on myself, I adapt well to any car, and I work it out in the simulator. I have tried the new car [simulator], it is very different in how you drive it.

“It will be challenging to drive, very different, for example not so comfortable in the balance in the corner. And it will be fast but challenging. Next year I would like to fight with Ferrari to be at the top, and I would love to have that feeling of being in the battle for my first win and a championship.

“Whether it’s going to happen or not, nobody knows, but we would like to fight for wins.”

Also read: Ferrari delighted to possess the most stable driver duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz