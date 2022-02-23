F1

“Upsetting that they made him do it”: Official video of Sebastian Vettel promoting cryptocurrency for Aston Martin sparks online fan outrage

"Upsetting that they made him do it": Official video of Sebastian Vettel promoting cryptocurrency for Aston Martin sparks online fan outrage
A.Dyes

Previous Article
"Can't dodge now, Lord knows there might be a bit*h on my team": JasonR talks about the allegations against him
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Upsetting that they made him do it": Official video of Sebastian Vettel promoting cryptocurrency for Aston Martin sparks online fan outrage
“Upsetting that they made him do it”: Official video of Sebastian Vettel promoting cryptocurrency for Aston Martin sparks online fan outrage

The video of Sebastian Vettel promoting cryptocurrency for Aston Martin seems to have rubbed fans…