Lewis Hamilton Was in Kimi Antonelli’s Shoes Before His Own F1 Debut

Kimi Antonelli will have huge shoes to fill at Mercedes, as he is poised to replace seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton. Expectations are high, and while the 17-year-old’s situation could be seen as unique, in reality, Hamilton had a very similar journey to F1.

Just like Antonelli, Hamilton was snatched up by the McLaren-Mercedes driver program at a very young age. He had been on the books of the Woking-based team since 2004 when he completed his first test session with them.

2006 would become a turning point in Hamilton’s career. His performance in the GP2 Championship in his rookie year turned several heads, and when asked about a possible seat at McLaren – a top team – the next year, a young Hamilton said it would be his dream. At the same time, he vowed that his immediate focus was on winning the GP2 Title.

he had to do significantly more than what the average F1 driver did to earn a seat in the sport. and he did. proved himself again when he was in that seat. many on the grid today could afford to make mistakes as rookies. he never could. “lucky” stfu.pic.twitter.com/QaOTHXO0H7 https://t.co/G0gAteNtht — sim (@sim3744) August 8, 2024

Antonelli too, is in his rookie F2 season. Mercedes, a top team is looking to sign him. But before he heads over to the pinnacle of motorsports, Antonelli wants to make a mark in F2 without thinking too much about the future.

After winning the GP2 (former name for F2) in 2006, Hamilton joined McLaren the following campaign and was paired with Fernando Alonso. While many expected the reigning two-time World Champion to prevail comfortably, Hamilton took the battle to the very end and ended the season level on points with the Spaniard.

Antonelli will be George Russell‘s teammate upon joining next year if the move materializes. He too, will be expected to make a mark in the Championship standings.

Kimi Antonelli has all but sealed his F1 Mercedes seat

Recent reports suggested that Antonelli put pen to paper on his Mercedes deal for 2025. The 17-year-old is understood to have signed a two-year deal with the Silver Arrows with an option to extend for another year.

Kimi Antonelli has also signed a contract for 2 seasons + 1. A symbolic mini-handover ceremony is expected between Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli. [RTL/@eaurouge_ps] pic.twitter.com/THuWP2tBeh — F1_MercHub (@F1MercHub) August 8, 2024

The announcement for the same will likely be made on the Italian GP weekend, as per reports. Moreover, a symbolic ceremony of sorts could take place, in which Hamilton passes over a baton to Antonelli.