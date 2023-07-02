Lewis Hamilton Was Right in Saudi Arabia, Max Verstappen Can Alone Lead Constructors’ Championship

After claiming Ayrton Senna status in Canada, Max Verstappen redefined domination at Red Bull Ring in Austria. From clinching both the pole positions to collecting both the wins in the Sprint race and the main race, nobody had an answer for the Dutchman.

With the mighty performances the two-time world champion has been showing, they are not only going to put him in a position to pick his third world championship, but also can be the lone Ranger at Red Bull making Sergio Perez redundant.

The Dutch driver hit his seventh win this season, out of nine races with the win in Austria. With this, he also picked his fifth in a row as Karun Chandhok made an interesting revelation, as well as Lewis Hamilton, saw it coming long before.

Well before the Red Bull star’s dominance with RB-19, Hamilton stated that he has not seen any team quite dominating the sport like Red Bull, despite him having years of superiority.

Max Verstappen bags weird stat

As the 25-year-old took himself to inch closer to his third consecutive world title, former F1 driver Chandhok had an interesting statistic.

Verstappen is currently leading the world championship from his teammate Perez by 81 points. Interestingly, the defending champion’s lead is so vast that he alone gathered more points than a team with two drivers.

The Dutchman has 51 points lead over P2 in the Constructors’ championship Mercedes, 57 over Aston Martin, and 71 points over Ferrari, consecutively.

In recent years, only Hamilton had this type of supremacy when he had more points than P2 in the championship. The seven-time world champion claimed 347 by the end of that season, while P2 Red Bull had 319 points.

Red Bull and Verstappen now too good for rivals

Despite the talks and implementation of upgrades, Verstappen and Perez, with their mighty RB-19s tower above all their competitors.

With the Red Bull Ring win, the Milton-Keynes-based team is on the second-best run of consecutive wins with 10 victories and is only behind McLaren.

However, the rivals will look to close their gap to the defending champions. But as things stand, they look nowhere close despite Toto Wolff’s race-winning declaration.

With Aston Martin, Ferrari, Mercedes, and McLaren all in line to bring upgrades, it’ll be interesting to see how much they close the gap to the ever-dominant Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen.