Toto Wolff and Zak Brown Expect More Transparency From Red Bull After Dropping Christian Horner Statement

Red Bull GmbH confirmed via an official statement on Wednesday that they had dismissed the investigation against Christian Horner. The parent company cleared the Briton of any wrongdoing after a female employee had initially leveled “inappropriate behavior” allegations against him. However, the mystery surrounding the entire controversy remains as no information has come out via official channels. This has concerned rival F1 team bosses, particularly Mercedes’ Toto Wolff and McLaren’s Zak Brown.

While speaking during a press conference in Bahrain, as quoted by the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Brown said, “There are still many rumors and also many questions. I think those who run this sport have a responsibility towards the entire sport and all our fans, to make it clear that everything has been clear and transparent for them. That they come to the same conclusion as Red Bull and they agree with the outcome.”

Brown also urged the FIA and F1 to seek clarity from Red Bull to uphold the values of the sport. Similarly, Wolff too expressed concern regarding the lack of transparency with which Red Bull handled the case. Dubbing himself an “outsider”, Wolff called for better communication in cases concerning such “perilous issues”.

Meanwhile, Horner maintained silence following the announcement of the conclusion of the investigation. However, with the F1 season having already begun in Bahrain earlier on Thursday, he issued a subdued response when quizzed about the same.

While he felt the team was “stronger than ever” after the conclusion of the investigation, the 50-year-old refused to divulge any information related to it. The reason behind the response could also relate to the possibility of an appeal by the complainant.

Is Christian Horner really out of trouble?

Red Bull, in its official statement, stressed their belief that the investigation was “fair, rigorous, and impartial”. Yet, they maintained the complainant has a right to appeal against the outcome of the investigation. The statement, however, did not specify who would rule over the appeal.

Either way, Horner might have to go through another investigation if the complainant chooses to practice their right. The said appeal might find Horner guilty of the charges levied against him. In such a scenario, the question that arises is whether Red Bull will show Horner the exit door or not.

Horner is certainly keeping his cards closed by staying as far away from the media’s attention as possible. Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko too has pulled away from the controversy with a response to Sky Germany that read, “I was not involved in the situation, and can’t and don‘t want to comment on that.”