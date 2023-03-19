“Team Lewis, That’s My Guy”: WATCH Will Smith Support Lewis Hamilton During Saudi Arabian GP

American actor Will Smith is in attendance at the Saudi Arabian GP and is showcasing his support for Lewis Hamilton. The British driver had a difficult qualifying session on Saturday as he only managed to clock in the eighth-fastest time.

Despite Hamilton’s struggles, Smith reveals that he will always support the 38-year-old. Hamilton will have it all to do as he starts the Saudi Arabian GP on the hard tires.

Will Smith reveals his support for Lewis Hamilton

While speaking to Martin Brundle on Sky Sports F1, Will Smith said, “Yes, Team Lewis. That’s my guy. Out late last night, I lost my voice a little bit but always Team Lewis.”

Smith is referencing Hamilton’s struggles during the Saudi Arabian GP qualifying on Saturday. The Mercedes driver not only qualified eighth but was also more than 0.5 seconds behind his teammate and slower than the Alpine of Esteban Ocon.

Will Smith : “Team Lewis, that’s my guy […] Always team Lewis!”#SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/52wkpoG5SG — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) March 19, 2023

Q: Who’s going to win? Will Smith: It’s always Lewis! It’s gonna be Lewis! 😆 #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/fkHELiyMT7 — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) March 19, 2023

Will Smith in the building all the boys are in the building supporting the king Sir Lewis Hamilton. #F1 #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/R8CPB1UJSJ — Bilnation (@Bilaldinho10_) March 19, 2023

Will smith said that lewis Hamilton hasn’t asked him to be in the new formula 1 movie but he would love to part of it after losing some weight 😂❤️ #lewishamilton — ياسَمِينْ (@urplaylistfirst) March 19, 2023

Hamilton and Mercedes have a difficult start to F1 2023 season

Mercedes have had a disappointing start to the F1 2023 season as they are currently the fourth fastest team on the grid as compared to the third last season. The Silver Arrows, who were slower than Red Bull Racing and Ferrari last year, also find themselves slower than the Aston Martins this year.

As for Lewis Hamilton, the Briton managed just a fifth-place finish in Bahrain and finished more than a staggering 50 seconds behind race winner Max Verstappen. Similarly, George Russell also just managed a seventh-place finish.

As a result of their fifth and seventh-place finishes, Mercedes currently have 16 points and are placed third in the championship. They are seven points behind second-placed Aston Martin and 27 points behind leaders Red Bull Racing.