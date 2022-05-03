“Crossover of Yuki Tsunoda and Katie Taylor was not one I was expecting”- AlphaTauri star pays a visit to Madison Square Garden to watch Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano

AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda recently paid a visit to the Madison Square Garden in New York to watch Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano.

F1 travels to Miami, Florida for the first time ever this weekend. As a result, all drivers are currently in the US, where they are taking in the sights before suiting up for the Grand Prix.

Tsunoda was in New York, where he took time out to witness one of the most historic sporting moments in the country. Madison Square Garden is one of the most recognizable and popular sports arenas in the world. Earlier this week, it hosted the first ever boxing event which was main evented by two female athletes.

The crossover of Yuki Tsunoda and Katie Taylor was not one I was expecting, I’ll be honest with you https://t.co/O1GXMTw5pl — Eoin Ó hArrachtáin (@EoinLH15) May 3, 2022

It was a great moment for women’s sports and boxing in general. Tsunoda got invited to watch the bout by DAZN. In the fight, Katie Taylor defeated her opponent Amanda Serrano. The Irish boxer won after 10 rounds of boxing action via split decision.

After the fight, Tsunoda posted a picture on his social media accounts. He called it a memorable experience, and thanked DAZN for the invite.

Yuki Tsunoda hoping to build on a positive P7 result in Imola

AlphaTauri haven’t gone off to a electric start this year. Engine and car issues have hampered their performances to some extent. But Tsunoda made the most out of it last time about.

In the fourth round in Imola, the Japanese driver managed to secure a P7 finish and earn valuable points for his team. With the sport set to make it’s debut in Miami this weekend, Tsunoda will be hoping to carry over the good form to Florida. Nevertheless, he looks back on Imola as a successful outing.

“I’m super happy with today, especially to score points at our home track,” Tsunoda said after the race. “There are a lot of people from the factory watching here in the grandstands today. Every lap I could see the AlphaTauri flags being waved and it gave me a great boost. So it feels like a big thank you to everyone that works so hard in the team.”

