Even Lewis Hamilton’s Own Can’t Help but Bow to Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s Dominance

Calling the 2023 F1 season extraordinary for Red Bull and Max Verstappen would be an understatement. The Austrian team won 21 out of 22 races this year and looked stronger than ever. In doing so, they secured both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ championships way before the season finale in Abu Dhabi. Now, they have some coveted appreciation for their achievement.

Red Bull Racing received an impetus in their journey to 2024 after Conservative MP for Buckingham Greg Smith mentioned the immense record set by the team in Formula 1 off late. This has come from Lewis Hamilton‘s countryman who had all the praise for Max Verstappen and his team.

Speaking about this, he said, “Sometimes there are sporting achievements that just can’t pass without comment. Red Bull Racing smashed through every record in the Formula One season, winning 21 of the 22 races.” Following this, he added how Milton-Keynes has also proved to be a fine place for the team to thrive.

Penny Mordaunt, Lord President of the Council of House of Commons also supported the UK’s infrastructure that uplifts motorsports. Multiple teams such as Red Bull, Mercedes, McLaren, Aston Martin, Williams, and Alpine have their bases in the UK and the country fosters innovation, skills, and engineering superiority.

Lewis Hamilton assesses the might of Max Verstappen in 2023

Max Verstappen’s dominance was unprecedented with his 19 wins out of 22 races. In doing so, he became the third-highest F1 GP winner after he broke Sebastian Vettel’s 53 race wins. Now, he is only behind Hamilton and Michael Schumacher at 54 wins.

As the Dutchman had a mega season, Hamilton believes it was all easy for him throughout the year. He said that Verstappen didn’t have to break a sweat all year and was chilled at the front. However, he also mentioned how clinical the three-time world champion was with his car.

Speaking about this, the Mercedes driver said in a report published by GP Blog, “You go through lap times and some of the data from Max, and you can see he is chilling at the front more often than not. I don’t think he has broken a sweat during the year.”

Nevertheless, Lewis Hamilton wants his team to cut the gap to Red Bull in 2024, but he also understands that it will not be an easy task. All in all, the Silver Arrows ace might need to wait a couple more years before he can challenge the Dutch driver for the Championship again.