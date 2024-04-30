After Bizarre Interaction on Miami Heat Front Row, Lando Norris Converts Oblivious NASCAR Driver Into an F1 Fan

Lando Norris turned up to the Kaseya Center to watch the Miami Heat take on the Boston Celtics in game four of their first-round NBA Play-off bout. Norris traveled to the arena ahead of F1’s race in Miami next weekend, and it is safe to say that he got the sport a new fan in Doug Barnes Jr.

Barnes Jr. is a NASCAR Auto Parts driver who was not into F1 before he met Norris. At the Kaseya center, he was sitting two rows behind the McLaren driver witnessing the Heat’s 88-102 loss when Norris introduced himself. Barnes Jr. was heavily impressed and took to X to say,

“I don’t really watch F1. I knew the name, but not the face. Bro [Norris] couldn’t have been a nicer person if he tried. I was two seats away bullshitting with him for hours. I brought up racing and the guy in between us said he races F1.”

The American driver was talking about Norris, and revealed that he would support him from here on. With the Miami GP taking place this weekend, Barnes Jr. could make an appearance on the track, cheering Norris on as he looks to build on his podium finish from China two weeks ago.

Lando Norris’ Miami GP weekend suffered a roadblock

Last week, pictures of Norris’ face heavily bloodied bandaged up, and bloodied made their rounds around the internet. His participation in the Miami GP came into question briefly, but soon it turned out to be a not-so-serious injury.

The Briton reportedly hurt his nose while partying on a boat in Amsterdam with Dutch DJ Martin Garrix. Per the picture posted by Barnes Jr., Norris seems to have recovered and only has a small band-aid on the front of his nose.

For McLaren, this is good news. The Woking-based outfit has been steadily improving this campaign, and Norris remains their best hope of fighting for the podium places alongside the Red Bull and Ferrari drivers.