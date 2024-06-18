Lewis Hamilton Movie Release Date: When Will the Feature Film on F1 Starring Brad Pitt Hit Theatres?

Lewis Hamilton‘s upcoming Hollywood film starring Brad Pitt has been in production since 2023, and there is an eager wait surrounding its arrival. Now, F1 has officially announced the date of the movie’s release, both for American and International audiences.

The movie produced by Hamilton and Apple Original Films will hit the theatres on 25 June 2025 Internationally, but viewers in North America have to wait for two more days i.e. 27 June 2025. “The countdown is on,” F1’s official Instagram handle wrote.

The movie’s name, however, remains untitled at the time of writing.

Upon its release, it is expected to become a worldwide hit, with F1 boss Stefano Domenicali foreseeing it becomes as huge as Netflix’s Drive to Survive. Considering the latter created huge waves in the motorsports realm and contributed to F1’s growth as a whole, the upcoming Hamilton film has big shoes to fill.

However, Hamilton, Pitt, and director Joseph Kosinski are working hard to make sure it happens.

Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt to add authenticity to upcoming F1 film

Hamilton wants the F1 fans to witness real racing action on the cameras. Because of this, Pitt suited up during an actual F1 race weekend for the first time in Silverstone 2023 and drove a modified F2 car around the circuit. He also drove the car in Hungaroring and the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Pitt plays the role of Sonny Hayes, a retired F1 driver in the movies. Hayes’ character suffered a serious crash in the past which kept him away from F1, but his friend (played by Javier Bardem), convinces him to come out of retirement to mentor a young driver – Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris) – at a struggling F1 team.

Quite the wreck at Silverstone today during the filming for Brad Pitt’s F1 movie (via @wearetherace) pic.twitter.com/RtSdcxsjiv — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) June 6, 2024

Although the movie’s name isn’t out yet, the fictional team in question’s name has been revealed – APXGP.

In due course, teasers and trailers for this potential blockbuster will also be out. And now that the dates for the movie’s release are also official, the anticipation will increase tenfold.