Lewis Hamilton’s Desire to Avoid Regret in 30 years Made Him Reconsider Ferrari Move

Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move became the biggest news ahead of the 2024 season. Many were left scratching their heads as to why he would leave Mercedes, despite signing a two-year contract just a few months prior. According to Mercedes’ chief communication officer, Bradley Lord, it was because Hamilton didn’t want any regrets.

Joining Ferrari was always a dream for Hamilton, and at the age of 39, he decided to go after it. “He didn’t want to sit in his pipe and slippers in 30 years’ time and then go, ‘God I wish I’d driven for Ferrari’,” Lord says on ‘The Fast and the Curious’ podcast.

Hamilton followed his gut, Lord adds. It was a difficult decision for the Briton to make, and somewhat surprising but Mercedes didn’t take this too badly.

In fact, Lord admits that the entire team thought if Hamilton won his eighth championship with Ferrari, it would be the perfect “icing on the cake.”

At the same time, Lord and the entire stable realized that no matter what Hamilton did at Ferrari, his biggest achievements would always be associated with Mercedes — a team with whom he won six championships.

Hamilton’s Ferrari move became official at a time when the Silver Arrows were struggling performance-wise. And Ferrari was at the front, challenging a then-dominant Red Bull. But now, the tides have turned.

Did Hamilton’s Ferrari move come at the wrong time?

Mercedes out-developed Ferrari comprehensively as the season progressed and started competing for wins heading into the summer break. Meanwhile, Ferrari slipped out of podium contention, which led to many questioning if Hamilton was regretting his choice.

The seven-time champion insists he is not. In fact, he is happy that his Mercedes stint is ending on a good note.

Winning the eighth title remains his dream, and while Hamilton has not publicly said so at the moment, he will be secretly hoping for a Ferrari revival sooner than later.