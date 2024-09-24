mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton’s Facepalm Moment As He Spots Fan With “44 in Red” Phonecase

Pranay Bhagi
Published

Lewis Hamilton

Credits- IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Lewis Hamilton announced his move to Ferrari in 2025 nearly a year in advance, giving fans ample time to customize merchandise. After the Singapore GP last Sunday, Hamilton encountered one such fan, leading to a memorable ‘facepalm’ moment.

As F1 fans often do, one brought a boatload of gifts for Hamilton to the Marina Bay Street Circuit. She had the chance to meet the Mercedes driver and handed him all the presents. She recorded the interaction and shared it on social media, where Hamilton’s reaction quickly went viral.

After receiving a customized shirt featuring photos from his 2024 British GP win and two sheet masks, the seven-time World Champion signed merchandise for the fan. While fist-bumping her, Hamilton noticed her phone case, which had his number 44—but it was already in Ferrari red.

Hamilton, surprised, asked, “Has that got 44 in red already?” before facepalming in disbelief at the fan’s foresight. The fan responded, “I had one for you in the gift hamper, but then I changed it.”

This wasn’t the only Ferrari merch Hamilton has signed this season, with much of the F1 community eagerly anticipating his move to the Maranello-based team. He signed Ferrari caps at a Petronas event in Malaysia before the season began, as well as during race weekends in Monza and Imola.

However, as Ferrari caps began to outnumber Mercedes gear, Hamilton implemented a Mercedes caps only, no Ferrari caps” rule at certain events—including an Almave event in Miami.

The Tifosi are already celebrating Hamilton’s arrival and the fan in Singapore was no different with her “44 in Red” cover.

Pranay Bhagi

