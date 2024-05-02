“No Ferrari Caps” Is the New Motto for Lewis Hamilton Who Atones for His Past Mistakes

In March 2024, Lewis Hamilton found himself in the thick of things when he signed a Ferrari cap in Malaysia. In his first fan meet since the event, it looks like Lewis Hamilton has learned from his mistakes. With fans lining up to get Hamilton to sign their merchandise, the Briton exclusively called out for them to hand him only Mercedes-related items, as seen in the clip uploaded on X by @goatforty4.

“Mercedes caps. No Ferrari caps”, the Mercedes driver said.

While Hamilton’s earlier actions did not sit well with a lot of Mercedes fans, his latest comment would surely do some damage repair. Some even became emotional upon seeing their favorite driver set off on the journey to transition into a Ferrari driver.

Reportedly, Hamilton was attending a PR event for Almave in Miami ahead of the first American race of 2024. The seven-time world champion introduced the non-alcoholic tequila to American audiences back in October 2023.

It comes in two variants, namely – Ambar and Blanco. Per the company, the drink uses Blue Agave as its base but skips the fermentation process to keep the drink non-alcoholic.

Fans react to Lewis Hamilton saying no to Ferrari caps

With Hamilton busy signing only Mercedes merch in Miami, fans quickly drew comparisons between his latest actions to those in Malaysia. They took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts, as many of them claimed the Mercedes marketing department had to sit down with Hamilton again.

Some fans speculated Toto Wolff had something to do with Hamilton’s words from behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, another claimed Hamilton would be doing the opposite from 2025.

Several other fans also joined the discussion.

After completing PR duties, Hamilton will now look to shift his focus to serving his on-track duties with Mercedes. So far, the Brackley-based track hasn’t found much success in 2024. However, with the first upgrades of the season heading their way in Miami, the Silver Arrows will be hoping for the tide to take a positive turn.