Lewis Hamilton’s Former Rival Could have Avoided Massive Hit to $43,500,000 Fortune; if Only He Had Achraf Hakimi’s Foresight

Achraf Hakimi is going viral for outsmarting his ex-wife over a divorce settlement. It’s reported Hiba Abouk demanded half of the fortune possessed by Hakimi to her name.

Initially, Hakimi agreed, but he knew what was coming. In court, it was discovered that the PSG star, who earns more than $1 million a month, has most of his assets under his mother’s name.

Abouk must have thought that she was orchestrating a move that could get him a fortune for life. But what followed instead brought mockery to her on social media.

Jenson Button could have saved $21,700,000 only if…

In 2015, only after a year of marriage, Jenson Button got separated from his wife, Jessica Michibata. Before marriage, the two had been in a relationship for over five years. However, the divorce was a brutal knock to Button’s wealth.

The former Lewis Hamilton’s rival didn’t get Michibata to sign a prenuptial agreement before they got married. This mistake made him take a massive hit on his $43,500,000 fortune, which he amassed from his F1 career.

The absence of agreement beforehand forced him to negotiate with his former spouse over the division of his massive fortune. Though, it’s not disclosed how much money Michibata received from Button. It would definitely be substantial. But if he had a foresight like Hakimi, who might have thought marriages could go wrong, The former McLaren star could have saved a major financial loss.

Nevertheless, Button didn’t show much dislike for losing a part of his fortune. After the settlement, he conveyed that he and Michibata were on amicable terms. In 2022, Button married Brittny Ward. The couple together has two kids.

Button empathizes with the problems Lewis Hamilton is facing

Recently, Hamilton talked about his problems with his sitting position in the car. He claims his sitting position is too close to the front of the car, so much so that he sometimes feels he is sitting at the front wheels while driving the W14.

He adds that he struggles to perceive the car’s movement. In response, his former teammate and one of the fiercest rivals, Button, has extended his empathy to the seven-time world champion.

“The way he drives, he’s quite aggressive on the throttle, quite aggressive on the brake and he does everything through the steering wheel, so he really needs to feel what’s happening through the rear of the car through his arms,” said Button.

The 2009 world champion adds that if he isn’t confident with the car, he can’t bring maximum output. This is the reason why Hamilton is not having performances like his yesteryears.