“Lewis Hamilton is alright”: Lando Norris Describes Golfing Adventure With Mercedes Star

Both Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton had a pretty hectic weekend in Saudi Arabia. With McLaren and Mercedes continuing to struggle, the duo was left pretty frustrated after the race.

Norris, being a pro-golfer decided to hit the range to unwind on his off week. Coincidentally, he was joined by the 7-time world champion.

The Mercedes driver shared pictures of the pair playing golf with Hamilton’s uncle Terry which created quite a buzz on social media. At least their fans have something to cheer up for after a rather difficult weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

Norris talks about meeting Lewis Hamilton for golf

When he’s not racing, Norris is usually found in either of three places; on twitch, on his sim, or at the golf course. This time it was the 18-hole course, along with Hamilton.

However, the McLaren driver wasn’t expecting the Briton to be around the course. He revealed in his Twitch chat how he and the Mercedes driver enjoyed their evening session.

The 23-year-old said, “I was on the range and he rocked up. He was with his uncle or something and he asked whether I would like to join him”

Norris rated the game calling it, “a mint game!” He also claimed the 7-time World Champion was a pretty good golfer with a handicap of 15 or 16. Norris commented, “He is alright. He has a good swing.”

How good is Lando Norris at Golf?

Norris has been practicing his swings on the golf course for quite some time. He is known to be a passionate golfer with his handicap said to be around 12 0r 13.

The young Briton started playing golf along with his former McLaren teammate Carlos Sainz who introduced him to the sport. The Spaniard got the young Briton hooked on the sport.

The duo has often played against each other during non-race weekends including recently before the start of the season. Norris and his former teammate were joined by Carlos Sainz Sr for a session.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lando Norris (@landonorris)

Norris considers himself a golf addict as the sport plays a huge role in disconnecting and recovering after a race. He finds the activity relaxing and a way to “clear his head and forget about apexes and braking points.”

The McLaren driver has played in some pro-am events including the BMW PGA Championships, right before the 2022 Italian GP. He considers Sainz and Lance Stroll to be the best golfers in the current F1 grid.