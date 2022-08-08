“Nobody knew she was my mum”: Charles Leclerc bought $300 grandstand ticket at last minute for his mom

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc narrated when his mother got to watch him win at Monza in 2019 after he arranged grandstand tickets last minute.

In 2019, 21-year-old Charles Leclerc joined Ferrari replacing the legendary Kimi Raikonnen. The youngster was a Ferrari Academy prodigy and had previously driven for Sauber in 2018.

Charles had won the F3 and F2 championships in consecutive years in 2016 and 2017 before joining the big league of F1. And he was teamed up with 4-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel.

But the Monegasque showed rapid speed by almost claiming a podium on his Ferrari debut in Australia. The highly rated youngster achieved his first F1 podium in the next race in Bahrain after finishing 3rd.

He became a sensation after he won the 2019 Belgian GP, securing a pole in Spa. HE became the first Monegasque to win an F1 race. And Leclerc became a favourite of the ‘Tifosi’ and was headed to the temple of speed – Monza.

HE WINS IN SPA HE WINS IN MONZA CHARLES LECLERC IS THE WINNER OF THE 2019 ITALIAN GRAND PRIX pic.twitter.com/ytk15SKY60 — (@versainzz) September 2, 2021

And in front of a sea of Ferrari faithful, Leclerc secured the pole again in Monza. He would fend off the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas to secure a thrilling win in the 2019 Italian GP.

Leclerc became an overnight Hero for the ‘Tifosi.’ He became the first Ferrari driver to win on Ferrari’s home turf since Fernando Alonso in 2010.

Leclerc remembers his win in Monza as one of the most remarkable race wins in his racing career. And more so because his mom witnessed him winning an F1 race.

Charles Leclerc’s mom nearly missed his win in Monza

When Charles Leclerc won in Monza, the atmosphere on the race track was absolutely electric. The ‘Tifosi’ gathered their banners and flags, chanting his name with pride.

To be a Ferrari driver, win in Monza, and witness a scene like this would be extremely overwhelming for a young Leclerc. But there was another reason behind his fondness for the win.

Leclerc’s mother, Pascale, was present in the grandstands. This was the first time she witnessed her son win an F1 race live. But Leclerc told in his vlog that she could have nearly missed it.

This sends me bcoz imagine celebrating Monza with Charles mum and you dont even know♥️ pic.twitter.com/vx4gLYNuhG — Leclercvettel (@Leclercvettel1) August 7, 2022

Leclerc was allocated some grandstand passes for the race like every other driver. At the start, his mother did not make up her mind about attending the race. Hence he distributed the passes to others.

“I remember that I did not get the passes for my Mum, because I had too many requests. And she was too late to tell me that she was coming. So I had already promised the passes to other people.”

Hearing that his dear mother wants to watch him race in Monza, Leclerc arranged special passes. And his mom was seated amongst the ‘Tifosi’ who cheered Charles as he won the race.

“I found a nice grandstand place and she came to watch my race in the grandstand. She was below the podium with all the fans. But nobody knew she was my mum!”

