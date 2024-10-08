Lewis Hamilton’s Iconic IWC Watch from Silverstone Victory Goes to Auction

The 2024 British GP was a special moment for Lewis Hamilton, who entered the race weekend without a win in over two years. When he crossed the chequered flag in P1 on Sunday, he couldn’t hold back his tears—it was a statement to the F1 paddock that he was still here and capable of winning. During this iconic weekend, Hamilton wore an IWC watch, which he now plans to auction off for charity.

Hamilton was wearing the Chronograph Performance 41 Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team—a watch dedicated to the Brackley-based outfit. On IWC’s website, it retails for $157,000.

Hamilton has put up the piece he wore, along with his racing gloves from that afternoon, for auction at the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation.

| The IWC watch Sir Lewis Hamilton wore after his Silverstone win is up for auction for The Laureus Sport for Good Foundation ~ auction ends on Laureus Charity Night in Zurich (19th October). ‘Since Tuesday 7 October, the personal watch of seven-time Formula 1 world champion… pic.twitter.com/2DN5KRvhdj — sim (@sim3744) October 8, 2024

This IWC timepiece has been up for auction on the Bonhams website since October 7 and will conclude at the Laureus Charity Night in Zurich on October 19.

According to Luxury Tribune, Johann Rupert, Chairman and main shareholder of Richemont and the founder of the Foundation, has estimated the selling price of the watch to be between $35,000 and $120,000.

The IWC Chronograph Performance 41 Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team features a 41mm Ceratium case with see-through Sapphire glass at the back. The ceramic bezel with a tachometric scale is one of the highlights of this watch. The 69385 caliber automatic winding movement has a 46-hour power reserve at a Frequency of 28’800 VPH (4 Hz).

Given that it was worn by Hamilton on a historic race day—where he also became the first driver to win nine races at a single venue—the watch could very well exceed Rupert’s estimate of $120,000.