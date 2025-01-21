Lewis Hamilton’s Iconic Photo With Ferrari F40 Breaks F1’s Social Media Record

December 21, 2024, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: LEWIS HAMILTON (GBR) of Mercedes-AMG 44 in his last moments as a Mercedes driver before moving to Ferarri during race day at the end of the F1 season during the 2024 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit. Credits- IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire and Scuderia Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari was expected to be one of the most hyped events when it was first announced in February last year, and the early signs suggest that this is the case. His arrival at Maranello has made waves, with an iconic photo of him in front of Enzo Ferrari’s house, breaking a new social media record.

Hamilton, in a white shirt, black tie, jacket, and overcoat, posed next to a Ferrari F40—similar to the one Lando Norris owns, which recently crashed. Ferrari posted it on Instagram too, but it was Hamilton’s, that broke the internet.

At the time of writing, it has received over 4.9 million likes, breaking the previous record that Hamilton himself held.

A few months after Hamilton confirmed his move to Ferrari, he and Charles Leclerc planned a playdate with their respective dogs, Roscoe and Leo, knowing they would be teammates the following year. An Instagram post about the event received 4.1 million likes.

Hamilton’s Maranello post overshadowing a previous fan-favorite moment highlights just how monumental his switch to Ferrari truly is, with many calling it the biggest F1 driver move in history.

The Tifosi, some of the most passionate fans in F1, welcomed Hamilton with open arms. Shortly after the 40-year-old arrived at Ferrari’s headquarters in Maranello, several fans gathered outside for a glimpse of him. This crowd is only expected to grow when Hamilton arrives at Fiorano for his first test in a Ferrari car.

Maranello’s mayor asks neighboring towns for assistance

Anticipating the large number of fans expected to arrive at Fiorano on Wednesday, January 22, to see Hamilton suit up in an older Ferrari car, Maranello’s mayor, Luigi Zironi, is already making arrangements to manage the crowd. According to F1 Insider, Zironi has requested assistance from neighboring towns to handle the influx, declaring a ‘state of emergency.’

According to reports, Hamilton will drive the F1-75, Ferrari’s 2022 challenger. Fans visiting Ferrari’s private track in Fiorano can catch some of the action from two vantage points — the ‘Bridge of Sighs’ and Via Marsala.

It’s not just the fans eagerly anticipating Hamilton’s stint with Ferrari; Hamilton himself shares the excitement, having always dreamed of racing in Ferrari’s iconic scarlet red.

Hamilton expressed his emotions on Instagram, writing: “There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever, and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days. I’ve been lucky enough to achieve things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red.”