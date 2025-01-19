Watch: How Lando Norris’ $2.5 Million Ferrari F40 Got Out of Control and Suffered Heavy Damage

Lando Norris made headlines last month when he was spotted driving his Ferrari F40 around Monaco during the off-season. As magnificent as the car looked on the road, it suffered significant damage after someone Norris knows lost control and crashed into the side railings.

Norris wasn’t behind the wheel of the $2.5 million car, as the accident occurred in Monaco while he was vacationing in Dubai. F1gossipofficial, an Instagram account dedicated to F1’s off-track news, reported that it was likely one of his close friends who was driving at the time.

Regardless, Norris will be hit with a huge repair bill, considering how damaged the F40 looked in the video shared below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 | Gossip | Drivers | Races (@f1gossippofficial)

The Ferrari F40 is a special model, introduced by the Italian company in 1987 to celebrate their 40th anniversary. Considered the successor to the 288 GTO, it was designed by Pininfarina. With a top speed of 200 mph, the F40 can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 4.1 seconds, solidifying its status as a true sports car.

The F40’s body is crafted using a combination of aluminum, carbon fiber, and kevlar, and it is powered by a V8 engine delivering a maximum power of 351.5 kW (478 hp) at 7,000 rpm. What makes the F40 even more special is that it is the last car approved by Enzo Ferrari before his passing in 1988, marking it as the final model of the ‘Enzo Era.’

Norris may have to dish out hundreds of thousands of dollars to restore the car to its previous condition, or perhaps insurance is covering the costs.