Charles Leclerc Looks Forward to Having a Pet-Date With Lewis Hamilton After Roscoe and Leo Bonded in Silverstone

Charles Leclerc welcomed a new member into his family earlier this year when he adopted Leo, a small puppy. With Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari next year along with his bulldog Roscoe, the two could bond over their dogs. Speaking about this, Leclerc revealed that he is looking forward to having a pet playdate with the seven-time World Champion.

On the F1: Beyond the Grid podcast, host Tom Clarkson suggested that Hamilton and Leclerc could split dog-walking duties next year. The Monegasque driver approved the idea and shared that Leo had already met Roscoe at Silverstone in July.

“Exactly, I mean, in Silverstone, we had both of our motorhomes close to each other. And we bumped into each other both walking our dogs,” said Leclerc. “So they already met and for next year, they’ll be nice.”

Leo and Roscoe’s meetup in Britain made headlines, with several pictures shared on social media. The future Ferrari teammates introduced their dogs to each other and took some photos together. Hamilton posted the pictures on Instagram, collaborating with Leclerc and captioning them, “Dog dads.”

Roscoe became a sensation on social media, thanks to his paddock visits and Hamilton’s popularity. If Leo learns from him, he too, could become an online celebrity in the years to come.

Leo could benefit from Roscoe’s Fame

Roscoe has 1.1 million followers on Instagram and also collaborated with several marketing agencies. Mercedes too, has used Roscoe for content and marketing in the past for better each.

However, those who wanted to benefit from Roscoe’s popularity had to pay a lot. He earned $700 a day, plus a bunch of treats. If Leo teams up with Roscoe, the two combined could make even more.

Ferrari hit the jackpot with pet content in its 2025 lineup. The Maranello stable’s social media presence could get a boost with Leo and Roscoe leading the way.