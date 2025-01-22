Lewis Hamilton’s Mom Carmen Larbalestier Turns Into His Personal Photographer on Testing Day at Fiorano

F1 British Grand Prix 2024 Carmen Larbalestier and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes after the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, Great Britain on July 7, 2024. | Credits- IMAGO / NurPhoto

Lewis Hamilton’s first testing day in a Ferrari was a monumental moment, not just for him but also for his family. They all gathered at Fiorano to witness this significant occasion. His mother, Carmen Larbalestier, seemed particularly proud and embraced the role of his personal photographer, capturing moments as he greeted the thousands of Tifosi who came to watch him.

According to Corriere della Sera, Larbalestier was seen taking photos of her son after he invited everyone to join him at the fences where the fans had gathered.

She made every effort to capture the best shots as Hamilton took the time to acknowledge and appreciate the Tifosi, who had come to see him in Ferrari red for the very first time.

Corrierre della Sera: “At the end of the test, Lewis asked to be accompanied towards the fences where the fans are gathered. He wanted to thank the public who supported him.” Spot his mom capturing the special moments. PHOTO CREDIT: Corriere della Sera pic.twitter.com/Z33A1L0Ypf — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) January 22, 2025

Hamilton’s father, Anthony, and his stepmother, Linda, were also present at the venue to cheer him on. However, it seems his mother, Larbalestier, managed to secure the best view of the action.

Breaking news from Maranello. Lewis Hamilton’s father Anthony, mother Carmen and stepmother Linda will all be here for his first turn of a Ferrari steering wheel tomorrow. Read all about it at Mail Sport. https://t.co/BztxwIGUjy — Jonathan McEvoy (@JonathanMcEvoy7) January 21, 2025

Although Larbalestier rarely attends races in the paddock, she couldn’t miss such a historic moment for her son.

Larbalestier also accompanied Hamilton when he received his knighthood

As F1’s most successful driver of all time, Hamilton’s knighthood was inevitable—it was only a matter of time. Following in the footsteps of former British F1 legends like Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss, and Jackie Stewart, Hamilton was knighted as part of the 2021 New Year’s Honors List, becoming only the fourth driver to receive this prestigious recognition.

Accompanying him for this historic moment was, once again, his mother. Hamilton shared that receiving the knighthood from Prince Charles at Windsor Castle, with his proud mother by his side, was one of the most special moments of his life.

Arise, Sir @LewisHamilton! The seven-time #F1 champion officially received his Knighthood at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, joined by his mum, Carmen pic.twitter.com/7efxn211uR — Formula 1 (@F1) December 15, 2021

“We walked in, and she’s on my arm, and we had to separate, and I had to do the kneeling thing, with the sword over my shoulder,” the Briton said in an interview back in 2022.

“I looked to my right, and she’s standing there with the biggest smile I’ve ever seen. That was, for me, one of the most special moments I’ve ever experienced“.

Although Larbalestier may not have been by her son’s side during many of his race wins, Hamilton knows better than anyone the support he has received from his mother over the years. It is for this reason that Hamilton revealed back in 2022 that he was keen to add his mother’s maiden surname to his last name.