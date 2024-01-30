Who Are Lewis Hamilton’s Parents and Other FAQs About His Family

With seven world championships and a record 103 F1 race wins, there is no doubt that Lewis Hamilton is one of the best drivers of all time. However, little is known about his parents or the rest of his family. Here is a brief look at the 39-year-old’s personal life.

Advertisement

Who are Lewis Hamilton’s parents?

Lewis Hamilton was born in Stevenage, England, on January 7, 1985, to father Anthony Hamilton and mother Carmen Larbalestier. However, his parents split up when he was just two years old.

After his parents separated, the young Briton spent most of his life with his father. However, his parents’ separation did not stop him from continuing to have a close bond with his mother. Lewis recently also added his mother’s name to his full legal name.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LH44updates/status/1654909150311202817?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Does Lewis Hamilton have any siblings?

Although Lewis Hamilton is Anthony Hamilton and Carmen Larbalestier’s only child, he does have a paternal half-brother. His name is Nicolas Hamilton and he too is a racer by profession.

Nicolas competes in the British Touring Car Championship and drives a modified car due to his condition of cerebral palsy. He has competed in six races in this championship and has scored 11 points so far, with a best finish of 24th. His mother’s name is Linda Hamilton, who is also the stepmother of Lewis.

Is Lewis Hamilton married?

Lewis Hamilton has never been married but he has had several relationships and his dating life continues to be a mystery. The first woman he ever dated was Jodia Ma. The two met each other for the first time in school via a mutual friend, as revealed in Hamilton’s biography.

They then began dating in 2003 before splitting up in 2007. As revealed in Hamilton’s biography, the two decided to separate because of the British driver’s racing commitments.

Advertisement

After separating from Ma, Hamilton began dating Nicole Scherzinger. The two had an on-and-off relationship between 2007 and 2015. While it is unclear why the couple broke up, many believe that Hamilton’s racing commitments were once again a reason.

He had once famously said that his first priority is towards his cars and then towards girls. After dating Scherzinger for the longest of times, Hamilton was rumored to be in a relationship with several other famous women.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WorldSoundWaves/status/1741877120815734961?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

They include Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Rita Ora, and now Juliana Nalu and Shakira. However, none of Hamilton’s recent (rumored) relationships have been anything serious or long-term.

Does Lewis Hamilton have kids?

Although Lewis Hamilton does not have any kids, he claims to be the ‘father’ of his bulldog, Roscoe. The Briton adopted Roscoe in 2013 and has formed an inseparable relationship with his dog. Hamilton takes good care of Roscoe as he has also made his dog now follow a vegan diet.

Hamilton believes such a diet has helped Roscoe significantly as “he is no longer limping with the pain of arthritis and his breathing has opened up“. Meanwhile, Hamilton was also the ‘father’ to another dog, Coco, who sadly passed away in 2020 due to a heart attack.