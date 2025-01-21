Lewis Hamilton’s Rumored GF Kate Li Fuels Dating Rumors Through Hints on Social Media

HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 Team W15, portrait during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, 24th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from December 6 to 8, 2024 on the Yas Marina Circuit, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ

Lewis Hamilton’s publicly single life coupled with his reported appearances with multiple celebrities have stirred up several relationship rumors over the years. The latest to join the list is Russian model Kate Li, who, a portion of the F1 community feels, is surely dating the seven-time World Champion.

Of course, neither Li nor Hamilton have confirmed any of those rumors. Therefore, officially Hamilton still remains single. However, Li’s latest social media activity has added a bit of spice to the claims that she is Hamilton’s girlfriend.

Li liked Hamilton’s photo on Instagram — the one he posted after arriving at Maranello ahead of his first working day at Ferrari. The image of Hamilton dressed in a formal suit, with an overcoat, posing in front of Enzo Ferrari’s home in Maranello, garnered over 4.9 million likes.

However, it was F1gossipsofficial, an account dedicated to covering the off-track gossip in F1, which pointed out that Li liked the post. This is noteworthy because this wasn’t Li’s first social media involvement associated with Hamilton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 | Gossip | Drivers | Races (@f1gossippofficial)

Last year, she shared a picture of her laptop displaying Hamilton driving Ayrton Senna’s McLaren MP4/5B at Interlagos. And, of course, subsequent coincidences have led fans to believe that the two are dating.

Hamilton and Li first appeared in the same sentence together when the Ferrari driver was spotted with a suitcase that looked identical to Li’s, from a picture she had put up. Plus, the 25-year-old model was wearing a brown hoodie, which also looked like it belonged to Hamilton.

Whether Hamilton is actually dating her is something only she can confirm. However, Li—who was born in Moscow and began modeling at 17—has become the latest addition to the ever-growing list of Hamilton’s rumored flames, which includes the likes of Shakira and Sofia Vergara.

On the other hand, it’s also possible that Li is simply a Hamilton fan. After all, he has over 38 million followers on Instagram, and the gossip could just be the result of a series of coincidences. As for her connection to F1, even former Haas driver Nikita Mazepin—also from F1—follows her on social media.