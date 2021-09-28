“Lewis is currently the most complete racing driver”– Ralf Schumacher amazed by Lewis Hamilton’s talent after his 100 wins in F1

“Lewis is currently the most complete racing driver”– Ralf Schumacher is impressed by Lewis Hamilton’s skills after his recent monumental achievement.

Lewis Hamilton became the first driver to enter the 100’s club after winning the Russian Grand Prix in the most thrilling style. Thus, it has compelled Ralf Schumacher to admit that Lewis Hamilton is the most complete driver in the current times.

Lewis Hamilton having dinner with all the drivers that have 100 wins 🍽 pic.twitter.com/lSTGvm9B0o — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) September 27, 2021

This comes despite Hamilton being considered the biggest threat to Schumacher’s elder brother Michael Schumacher’s legacy. But the achievement is so mammoth, and some things have to be admitted.

“Lewis is currently the most complete racing driver in the field, the former Williams and Toyota driver explained in his column in Sky Sport in Germany,

“He has a lot of experience and works closely with the team. Whenever it matters in qualifying or in the race, he can deliver his performance flawlessly.”

Still, many battles left

The 100 wins is a remarkable figure to achieve, but Hamilton’s biggest ambition in 2021 is to win his eighth championship, for which he is vying against Red Bull’s ace Max Verstappen.

With only one-third of the season left, the two drivers are separated by two points, with Hamilton holding that fragile lead. Thus, it seems that the title fight will go down the last chequered flag with both drivers not ready to yield.

The two drivers will soon challenge each other in Turkey before F1 flies out of Europe to cover the remaining races of the season. It only remains to be seen which side manages to hold at the top of the table.

The only drawback Hamilton could face this season in the title fight is the fourth engine change he may require to complete the season, and that would impose a penalty on him, allowing Verstappen to regain his lead in the championship.