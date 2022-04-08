F1

“Lewis is not quite the fighter that he was” – Bernie Ecclestone believes Lewis Hamilton could retire from F1 after this season

"Lewis is not quite the fighter that he was" - Bernie Ecclestone believes Lewis Hamilton could retire from F1 after this season
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
Yesterday T20 match Rahul Tewatia highlights: Who won the match yesterday IPL Punjab vs Gujarat?
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Lewis is not quite the fighter that he was" - Bernie Ecclestone believes Lewis Hamilton could retire from F1 after this season
“Lewis is not quite the fighter that he was” – Bernie Ecclestone believes Lewis Hamilton could retire from F1 after this season

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone believes Lewis Hamilton is past his prime and could possibly…