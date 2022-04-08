“Lewis is not quite the fighter that he was” – Bernie Ecclestone believes Lewis Hamilton could retire from F1 after this season

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone believes Lewis Hamilton is past his prime and could possibly retire after the 2022 season ends

Lewis Hamilton would be hopeful for a better finish than 10th in Australia. Starting the race at 15th, it was all going well before a safety car dismantled the Briton’s strategy.

Coming in at Albert Park, Hamilton trails by 29 points to Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. However, Hamilton suggested that there is no ‘quick fix’ with his Mercedes W13.

Bernie Ecclestone believes that fierce competition could be one of the reasons for Hamilton’s sudden drop from the standings.

Lewis Hamilton is taking it a bit easier

Bernie Ecclestone speaking with the media stated: “I have spoken to lots of people about this. Lewis is not quite the fighter that he was.”

The F1 supremo believes that Hamilton is not performing to the best of his ability. One of the reasons could be the safety car incident in Abu Dhabi.

Ecclestone expressed this lack of effort by stating: “There are lots of occasions this year where he could have done better and he hasn’t.”

Former CEO believes Hamilton is taking Formula 1 a bit lightly. He stated: “He hasn’t had any competition, the equipment has always been super, and he hasn’t really had to make the effort. But now maybe he is thinking that he better take it a bit easier.”

Challenging Friday. Staying positive. 👊 pic.twitter.com/YO6tsUQDiw — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 8, 2022

Alternatives to F1 and potential retirement

Lewis Hamilton has not had a real competition since Nico Rosberg’s retirement up until 2021. Mercedes have won the constructors championship for a record eight times. However, this season Red Bull and Ferrari are far better performance wise.

The seven-time world champion was rumoured to have taken retirement from the sport after the 2021 season. However, now is part of Mercedes’ plan until 2023. Ecclestone suggests that money played the most important role in the latter signing an extension.

Explaining the alternatives, he said: “He [Lewis] probably had a look at the clothing range and music but realized that it is not as easy to make money there as it is in F1.”

The British business magnate concluded by predicting Hamilton’s retirement from Formula One after 2021. He stated: “At the beginning of the year, I thought he would look to win the championship and then retire. But it appears not, even though I wouldn’t rely too much on contracts. He can escape from that.”