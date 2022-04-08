“I think it’s great we’re going to get new manufacturers in the sport”: Lewis Hamilton confirms the arrival of Porsche and Audi in Formula One

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton discusses Audi and Porsche’s arrival in F1 and provides an update on his W13

Lewis Hamilton has had a rocky start to the 2022 Formula One season. He is 29 points behind the league leader Charles Leclerc. The road ahead does not look good for the seven times world champion due to issues with the car.

Going into the third race, the Mercedes W13 is still fighting in the upper midfield. Engine performance issues and porpoising have been the team’s concerns. Mercedes have brought in a new rear wing upgrade at Albert Park to help with porpoising.

Small tweaks but not revolutionary

Speaking ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, Hamilton discussed the ongoing challenge with the W13. Providing the media with an update, he stated: “I think there is no quick fix at the moment. We have not necessarily found a solution yet.”

Adding to this, Hamilton said: “Trusting the guys [team], hopeful that the car will be better this weekend. We have made small tweaks but it’s not revolutionary. Hoping we will unlock more in the future.”

Furthermore, there have been rumors of Audi and Porsche entering the F1 world. Giving his insights, the Briton stated: “I knew about it a long time ago. I think it’s great we’re going to get new manufacturers in the sport.”

Race in South Africa for Lewis Hamilton and piercing

The F1 schedule is getting a revamp on a yearly basis with new countries added for the races. When questioned regarding why the Briton wants a race in South Africa, he stated: “I mean we’re pretty much on every other continent, so why not? I think it’s important for the sport to go there, especially if we’re on every other continent.”

Drivers are not allowed to wear jewelry on track at Albert Park. Moreover, Max Verstappen jokingly said that he would be too heavy if he wore jewelry amidst the RB 18’s weight issue. Hamilton quickly responded by making people aware of Verstappen’s nipple piercing.

The 2020 world champion also called his old team-mate Valtteri Bottas an ‘old soul’ and how great he feels with someone who is much younger than his age.